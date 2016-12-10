Ride Fosjoas U1 Mini Self Balancing Scooter to Buy Food Ingredients

Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooter is very small and thus it can freely pass through narrow corridors. Take food market for example.

(firmenpresse) - Food market is the food supply of every family, including mine. Generally speaking, many people select different ingredients in food market on foot. However, it often makes people exhausted if they have to buy a lot of foods. Today, I break the tradition and find a new way of buying foods. No matter how many foods I buy, I am not tired at all. My secret is Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooter. The nearest food market is about 2km away from my house. Walking there is too far, while driving my car is too difficult to find a parking lot. Therefore, I often go there by taking bus. Usually, I have to buy lots of foods for the need of the whole family, which really makes me fatigued. Today, I decide to ride Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooter, my new commuting transport.



About ten minutes later, I get to the food market. After all, I can freely weave on non-motorized lane and wont be stuck in congested traffic. Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter owns very small figure and thus it can easily pass through the corridors between two booths in food market. As long as I stand on Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter and slightly lean forward, it will move forward automatically. When I select the foods, I can lean backward, it will slow down until stop. If I select foods for a long time and feel a little tired, I even can put up the saddle and sit on it. It is really amazing to select foods in market.



Riding Fosjoas U1 electric scooter saves not only physical strength, but also valuable time. It makes the journey of buying foods very relaxing and enjoyable. Therefore, Fosjoas U1 electric scooter is the blessing to every housewife and makes life beautiful.



