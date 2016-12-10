Med Spa Beverly Hills Offers Hidden Oasis in Beverly Hills

Med spa Beverly Hills, The Spa on Rodeo is a relaxing oasis in the hustle and bustle of Rodeo Drive.

Med spa Beverly Hills , The Spa on Rodeo, provides a wide range of spa treatments for their customer-base. This spa provides a quaint, relaxing atmosphere, making it the perfect place to stop for a massage in Beverly Hills. Their menu is stacked with unique spa services, including facials, massages, manicures and pedicures. They also have qualified specialists who perform Botox and permanent cosmetic procedures. The number one goal at med spa Beverly Hills is to offer a luxurious experience for each and every client.



The Spa on Rodeo was opened by a renowned foot and ankle surgeon. Med spa Beverly Hills firmly believes that healing starts from the ground up. Their company motto is that healthy feet make for a strong foundation for a healthy mind, body and soul. Healing foot soaks are one of their specialties that are offered as part of their pedicure treatments. The Rodeo Pedicure is among the list of their most popular services, they guarantee this treatment will leave your feet feeling like new.



Med spa Beverly Hills aims to be the most luxurious day spa for local residents and travelers alike. They are centrally located in Beverly Hills, allowing them to serve the greater Los Angeles area. The customer service, products and treatments provided by this med spa Beverly Hills make it a world class leader in the day spa industry, unmatched by any other.



About The Spa on Rodeo



The Spa on Rodeo is a relaxing oasis located on Rodeo Drive. This med spa Beverly Hills aims to leave their clients feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the day. They provide an impressive range of treatments that include facials, cupping massages, manicures and pedicures. For more information about The Spa on Rodeo, or to book an appointment, visit their website: http://www.thespaonrodeo.com/ or call (424) 284-8040. Address: 421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.



