Notification of Discovery - Amungee NW-1H

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FO)(AIM: FOG)(ESM: FAC) is pleased to announce that Origin Energy Resources Limited ("Origin"), our Joint Venture partner, has submitted a notification of discovery and an initial report on discovery ("Notification of Discovery") to the Department of Primary Industry and Resources of the Northern Territory, Australia ("DPIR") on the Amungee NW-1H well in the Beetaloo Basin, Australia. The Notification of Discovery is a requirement per the Reporting a Petroleum Discovery Guideline under the NT Petroleum Act.

Details of Notification of Discovery from Origin to the DPIR are as follows:

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

"The Notification of Discovery issued by Origin is an exciting development and provides further evidence of the scale of the resource potential of the Beetaloo Basin.

We look forward to updating the market when the evaluation to determine the resource size is concluded."

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gabor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eotvos L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Aniversiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG and EAGE.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is the leading Australian integrated energy company with market leading positions in energy retailing (approximately 4.3 million customers), power generation (approximately 6,000 MW of capacity owned and contracted) and natural gas production (1,093 PJ of 2P reserves and annual production of 82 PJe). To match its leadership in the supply of green energy, Origin also aspires to be the number one renewables company in Australia.

Through Australia Pacific LNG, its incorporated joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, Origin is developing Australia's biggest CSG to LNG project based on the country's largest 2P CSG reserves base.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, expected contributions of the partners, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri & Kyalla shale plays and the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .

Contacts:



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Philip O'Quigley

CEO

+353 87 814 7042



Davy (NOMAD & Broker)

John Frain / Anthony Farrell

+353 1 679 6363





Date: 10/12/2016

Language: English

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Stadt: DUBLIN, IRELAND





