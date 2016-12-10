LuraTech Becomes Foxit Europe GmbH

(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , a leading software provider of fast, affordable, secure, and connected PDF solutions, today announced recently acquired LuraTech Imaging GmbH has been renamed Foxit Europe GmbH. In October of 2015 Foxit Corporation acquired with all its subsidiaries, a privately owned software company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, that provides highly scalable PDF and PDF/A software solutions for server side document conversion in businesses and institutions.

Foxit Europe is helping to expand the company's presence in Europe as well as providing local sales and support for PDF users. Foxit Europe's server-based products, the PDF Compressor and the Rendition Server, have also seen significant development work during the deal.

"Foxit's solutions enable people to create, collaborate, share, and use documents on any device," said Phil Lee, Vice President of Sales at Foxit Software. "The collaboration with LuraTech, now Foxit Europe, will allow us to better serve the needs of the PDF ecosystem and to provide better customer experiences."

Foxit Europe serves the Financial, Public, Energy, Legal, and Health Sectors, providing them with highly reliable software solutions needed for automated PDF processing and long-term archiving, as well as document production and workflow platforms. Document management is an integral necessity across industries, and Foxit Europe has developed world-class tools with sophisticated interfaces to integrate with document management systems.

"We are focused on significantly expanding Foxit's footprint within the European PDF market," said Carsten Heiermann, CEO of Foxit Europe GmbH. "We believe we are ideally equipped to serve the marketplace due to our product portfolio, which covers every requirement within the PDF ecosystem, both client and server side."

