ABLYNX ANNOUNCES SECOND EXTENSION OF ITS ION CHANNEL RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH MERCK & CO., INC.

GHENT, Belgium, 12 October 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced a second extension of its research collaboration with a

subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, known as MSD outside the

United States and Canada, to develop and commercialise Nanobody® candidates

directed towards an undisclosed voltage gated ion channel.



The extension agreement will trigger a ?1 million milestone payment to Ablynx,

and Merck will extend their funding of the research collaboration at Ablynx to

September 2018.



The ion channel collaboration was announced in October 2012 and included a ?6.5

million upfront payment and ?2 million in initial research funding. In March

2015, the Company announced a first extension of the research term to September

2016.



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, commented: "We are pleased that Merck will, for

the second time, extend the research term of our current ion channel

collaboration. This decision is based on the very encouraging progress we made

in the discovery of Nanobodies against this challenging target and builds on the

competitive advantage of our proprietary Nanobody platform in the generation of

innovative therapeutic candidates against target classes that have proven

difficult to address with conventional antibody technologies."





About the ion channel collaboration between Ablynx and Merck & Co., Inc.



In October 2012, Ablynx and a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc. entered into a

collaboration to develop and commercialise Nanobody candidates directed towards

a voltage gated ion channel, with the option to develop and commercialise a

Nanobody to a second target. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck gains

exclusive global rights to Nanobodies against the selected target, with an



option for similar rights to a second target. Upon signing, Merck paid Ablynx a

?6.5 million upfront payment. In addition, Ablynx is eligible to receive

research funding (extended now twice) and up to ?448 million in research,

regulatory and commercial milestone payments associated with the progress of

multiple candidates, as well as tiered royalties on any products derived from

the collaboration. Ablynx is responsible for the discovery of Nanobody

candidates and Merck is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing

and commercialisation of any Nanobody product resulting from the collaboration.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





