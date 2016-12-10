Ericsson announces preliminary Q3, 2016 earnings

* Business result for the third quarter 2016 will be significantly lower than

company expectations. Negative industry trends from first half 2016, with

weaker demand for mobile broadband, especially in markets with weak macro-

economic environment, have further accelerated.

* Sales declined by -14% YoY to SEK 51.1 (59.2) b., driven by slower

development in Segment Networks where sales declined by -19%.

* Gross margin declined to 28% (34%) following lower volumes in Segment

Networks, lower mobile broadband capacity sales, and higher share of

services sales.

* Operating income declined to SEK 0.3 (5.1) b., including restructuring

charges of SEK 1.3 b.

* Current trends are expected to continue short term.

* All numbers are preliminary and unaudited.

* Conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held today,

October 12, 09.00 CEST.

* Full report to be published October 21, approx. 07.30 CEST.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) today announced that the business result for the third

quarter 2016 will be significantly lower than company expectations. The negative

industry trends from the first half of 2016 have further accelerated, impacting

Q3, 2016 numbers primarily in Segment Networks. The sales decline was mainly

driven by markets with weak macro-economic environment such as Brazil, Russia

and the Middle East, impacting both coverage and capacity sales in those

markets. In addition, capacity sales in Europe were lower following completion

of mobile broadband projects in 2015.



Jan Frykhammar, President and CEO says: "Our result is significantly lower than

we expected, with a particularly weak end of the quarter, and deviates from what

we previously have communicated regarding market development. The negative

industry trends have further accelerated affecting primarily Segment Networks.



Continued progress in our cost reduction programs did not offset the lower sales

and gross margin. More in-depth analysis remains to be done but current trends

are expected to continue short-term. We will continue to drive the ongoing cost

program and implement further reductions in cost of sales to meet the lower

sales volumes."





Key numbers (preliminary and unaudited)

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|SEK b. |Q316 |Q315 |YoY change|Q216 |QoQ change|

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Sales |51.1 |59.2 |-14% |54.1 |-6% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

| Of which Networks |23.3 |28.8 |-19% |26.8 |-13% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Gross income |14.5 |20.1 |-28% |17.5 |-17% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Gross margin |28.3%|33.9%|- |32.3%|- |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Operating expenses |-14.1|-14.9|-6% |-14.5|-3% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Operating income |0.3 |5.1 |-93% |2.8 |-88% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

| Of which Networks |-0.3 |2.8 |-109% |1.6 |-116% |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+

|Operating income excl. restructuring |1.6 |6.1 |-73% |3.8 |-58% |

|charges | | | | | |

+--------------------------------------+-----+-----+----------+-----+----------+



Ericsson will, as previously communicated, announce its full report for the

third quarter 2016 on October 21, at approximately 07.30 CEST.



CONFERENCE CALL FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND JOURNALISTS



Following today's announcement Ericsson will host a conference call for

analysts, investors and journalists starting at 09.00 CEST (08.00 BST in the UK,

03.00 EDT in the US and 16.00 JST in Japan).



Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5664 2694 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883817)

International/UK: +44 203 008 9801 (Toll-free UK: 0808 2370059)

US: +1 646 502 5116 (Toll-free US: 18558315945)



Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call begins. With a

large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.



Live audio webcast of the conference call is also available here



Replay of the conference call details will be available approximately one hour

after the call on www.ericsson.com/press and www.ericsson.com/investors, where

supporting presentation will also be available.







