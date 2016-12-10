Sanofi: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication





Paris, France - October 12, 2016 - Sanofi announced today that its Pre-Quarterly

Results Communication document is available on the "Investors" page of the

company's corporate website:

http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/Results/2016-10-28_Results_Q3_2016.aspx



As for each quarter, Sanofi prepared this document to assist in the financial

modeling of the Group's quarterly results. This document includes a reminder on

various non-comparable items and exclusivity losses as well as the foreign

currency impact and share count. Sanofi's third quarter results will be

published on October 28, 2016.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in

Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial

results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and

statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are

generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",

"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's



management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and

analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as

the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or

biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well

as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of

guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially

successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic

alternatives, the Group's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities,

trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, the impact of cost

containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of

shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public

filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under

"Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements"

in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.





Contacts:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Laurence Bollack George Grofik

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com











Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/152918/R/2048213/765768.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://en.sanofi.com



PressRelease by

Sanofi

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 07:31

Language: English

News-ID 499954

Character count: 4922

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sanofi

Stadt: PARIS





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease