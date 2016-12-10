Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Director's Share Dealing

: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has received notification that Mr Michael Howell, Independent Non-executive Director, has sold 15,000 ordinary shares of US$1.00 each in Chi-Med (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP17.90 per share on October 7, 2016.

Following the above transaction, the holding of Mr Howell is 138,600 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.23% of the current issued share capital of Chi-Med.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: .

