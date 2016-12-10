How Much Do You Know About APP of Fosjoas Intelligent Self-Balancing Electric Scooter?

In order to realize the user-friendly goal, Fosjoas has designed APP for its intelligent self-balancing electric scooter, such as U3 SUV scooter, V9 two-wheeled electric scooter, K1 motorized skateboard, K5 standing up electric scooter or U1 mini scooter and so on.

(firmenpresse) - Fosjoas is the leader in intelligent self-balancing electric scooter world. In order to offer user-friendly electric scooter, Fosjoas designs cell phone APP, which can optimize the function of scooter. If you are also one of fans of Fosjoas electric scooters, the following introduction on APP will give you great help.



Several Fosjoas electric scooters, like U1 mini electric scooter, K5 standing up electric scooter, U3 SUV scooter, V9 two-wheeled electric scooter, K3 sitting-posture scooter and K1 motorized skateboard, are equipped with APP. Each of electric scooter owns a unique and exclusive APP. Such an APP can be downloaded from Fosjoas official website. Then, you can install the APP of your electric scooter in the cell phone. After installation, you need to open the Bluetooth so as to acquire the real-time information of your electric scooter.



When you open the APP in your cell phone, you can check the condition of electric scooter anytime and anywhere. On the main interface, you can intuitively read the riding speed, riding mileage and battery level. In addition, you also can control the light and set the maximum speed of Fosjoas electric scooter, which can fully ensure your riding safety. The GPS function is another advantage of APP. You can know the location of Fosjoas electric scooter via the APP in cell phone easily.



On the current market, it is only Fosjoas that has done great job in offering high-quality and intelligent self-balancing scooter. What is more, the self-balancing scooters under Fosjoas can be used for people from all age groups and genders. They can cover both long-distance and short-distance in peoples daily life. Daily travel becomes convenient. Many people even would like to ride Fosjoas self-balancing scooter to start a journey on holiday. The APP plays a key role in offering a worry-free and safe journey.



