STEULER-KCH Pool Construction wins Innovation Award 2016

The visitors of Interbad  a trade fair for swimming pools, sauna and spas held in Stuttgart  have made their choice: the second Innovation Award was conferred at the show on Friday, the 30th of September. First place went to STEULER-KCH Pool Construction with their BEKAPOOL prefabricated concrete elements.

(firmenpresse) - The visitors of Interbad  a trade fair for swimming pools, sauna and spas held in Stuttgart  have made their choice: the second Innovation Award was conferred at the show on Friday, the 30th of September. A total of 15 companies showcased their product developments in the "Innovation Area" at Interbad  five more than the first time the award was presented in 2014.



First place went to STEULER-KCH Pool Construction with their BEKAPOOL prefabricated concrete elements, which make it possible to construct pools in a cost-effective manner thanks to their integrated thermoplastic liner. A highly durable and verifiably waterproof plastic lining material is permanently mechanically attached directly to the tried-and-tested structural building material, concrete. The use of materials that have proven themselves in the acid-resistance engineering industry, the high degree of prefabrication of the system elements and predictable on-site installation result in savings of up to 25% compared to conventional construction techniques. But that's not all: ongoing maintenance costs are significantly lower too, especially in the case of open-air swimming pools. The (r)evolutionary concept was developed in close co-operation with STEULER-KCH's Plastics Engineering Division and presented to the trade visitors at Interbad in the form of two show models that were constructed with the greatest of precision.



Around 1,300 jurors delivered their verdicts via the Internet and by means of voting cards at the show itself. They had to justify their decision by selecting one of five innovation criteria. The STEULER-KCH innovation BEKAPOOL received the most votes in the "Functionality in practice" category.



Joachim P. Ostrowski (Head of STEULER-KCH Pool Construction) accepted the award from the chairmen of the board of the German Pool Industry Association (Deutsche Gesellschaft für das Badwesen), Berthold Schmitt and Andreas Wiesinger, during a presentation ceremony.











More information:

http://www.steuler-pools.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

STEULER-KCH is a leading full-service supplier of Industrial Linings/ Equipment and pool construction. With a team of experienced industry professionals, the global player is known for innovative developments, proven application technology, detailed consultancy, planning and engineering services.



STEULER-KCH is a member of the Steuler Group of companies. The Steuler Group operates worldwide with a portfolio of leading brands and innovative technologies in the fields of Industrial Linings and Equipment, Equipment Engineering/ Environmental Engineering, Pool Construction and Tiles. Founded in 1908, the midmarket company today employs over 2,500 employees at 25 locations around the world.



PressRelease by

Steuler Holding GmbH

Requests:

STTEULER-KCH GmbH

Pool Construction

Berggarten 1

56437 Siershahn

GERMANY

Phone + 49 2623 600-196

schwimmbadbau(at)steuler-kch.de

PressContact / Agency:

Claudia Neubauer

Steuler Group | Marketing and Communication

Georg-Steuler-Str.

56203 Höhr-Grenzhausen

GERMANY

claudia.neubauer(at)steuler.de

Phone +49 2624 13-220



Date: 10/12/2016 - 09:24

Language: English

News-ID 499966

Character count: 2345

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Steuler Holding GmbH



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.10.16



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease