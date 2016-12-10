World's best Golfers at Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya

One of the World's most prestigious tournament, the 4th Turkish Airlines Open will take place in Antalya between 3rd and 6th November with the attendance of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
(firmenpresse) - Turkish Airlines, continues to be the leading brand in the industry thanks to prestigious sponsorships alongside its achievements in aviation. In this regard, Turkish Airlines Open gathers the worlds best golfers for the fourth time, and will host Tiger Woods, a champion of 14 majors, and Rory McIlroy, the recent star in golfing scene as well as the worlds renowned top 78 golfers at Regnum Carya Golf & SPA Resort in Antalya. Following the confirmation of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, former world number one, has joined the line-up of golfing stars to confirm their participation at the upcoming Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya/Belek.
The 27-year-old joins Tiger Woods, who is scheduled to appear in Antalya/Belek as his third tournament back from injury, in heading to Turkey for the third time in his career for the start of The Race to Dubais Final Series. Tiger Woods is heading to Turkey for the third time in his career for tournaments sponsored by Turkish Airlines. The tournament is the first leg of the Final Series of the European Tournament and will have professional players compete for a prize fund of $ 7 million. Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee M. İlker Aycı, emphasizing the importance of the tournament, stated We continue our strategy of being present at international events as a global brand.
