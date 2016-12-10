BELK Tile Launches Buy-Back Sample Program For Interested Clients

BELK Tile this week unveiled their Sample Program, a buy-back program that provides clients with credit on up to three samples worth of tile when they make an official tile order with the company.
(firmenpresse) - BELK Tile, a full-service tile production, installation, and renovations company with decades of combined experience in the tile service industry, this week unveiled their Sample Program, a buy-back program that provides clients with credit on up to three samples worth of tile when they make an official tile order with the company.
Borne from a passion for making the tile selection and installation process easier for all families and homeowners, BELK Tile works hard to provide an incomparable selection at affordable prices every community member in Columbus, Ohio can take on.
When a client purchases a sample tile, were essentially removing one or two pieces from our inventory, said Mike Belk, Founder and Owner of BELK Tile . Once weve pulled them out, we cant sell them to anyone else, and we know the client doesnt want to be bothered with sending them back. We dont want anything to go to waste, which is why were thrilled to introduce our Sample Program so all clients are reimbursed for three samples on their next tile purchase.
BELK Tile knows there are many tile manufacturers and installation companies local families can go to for their tiling needs. Their massive selection with quality, careful installation techniques and support distinguish them from the local competition year in and year out.
To prove it, BELK Tile is the 5-time winner of Central Ohio Tile supplier of the year.
We take great pride in what we do, and we want our customers to have the best tiling experience possible when they choose us, said Mr. Belk. Spread the word on the rollout of our new Sample Program, and head on over to our website today to see what we can do for your home.
For more information, visit: http://www.belktile.com/sample-program/
Contact:
Mike Belk
Company: BELK Tile
Address: 1491 Polaris Parkway, Suite 133, Columbus, Ohio 43240
Phone: (614) 543-8334
Email: info(at)belktile.com
More information:
http://www.belktile.com/sample-program/
