MGX Minerals Samples Up to 34 g/t Gold at Fran Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / October 12, 2016 / MGX Minerals Inc. (MGX or the Company) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG) announces that initial results from 2016 field work at its 100% owned Fran gold property (Fran or the Property) has generated numerous high-priority drill targets with significant gold and copper exploration potential.



Work in 2016 at Fran focused on further defining large-scale positive magnometer anomalies in the Fran East zone (Fran East) (see Figure 1). Fran East is located 35 kilometers south-west of the Mount Milligan mine, which hosts 5.7M oz. Au / 2.2B lbs. Cu proven and probable reserves, and is operated by Thompson Creek Metals (TSX: TCM). Field crews completed a 100-metre spaced soil sampling program at Fran East that included collection of 260 soil samples and 15 rock samples. Assay results were submitted for interpretation to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Activation Laboratories), who carried out spatiotemporal geochemical hydrocarbon (SGH) analysis.



Figure 1. Fran Gold magnometer survey

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37902/PR-10-12-2016PRcom.001.png



Initial results from the first 68 soil samples representing two grids covering the northern half of the magnetic anomaly have been analyzed and interpretation of SGH analysis by Activation Laboratories highlighted unique and signature traits associated with copper-gold mineralization at depth. Results from SGH sampling suggests the Fran East magnetometer anomaly zone is underlain by an area approximately 1 x 0.4 kilometers with SGH signatures associated with Cu-Au mineralization. (Figures 2 and 3).



Figure 2. SGH gold pathfinder 3D-view

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37902/PR-10-12-2016PRcom.002.png



Figure 3. SGH copper pathfinder 3D-view

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37902/PR-10-12-2016PRcom.003.png





In addition to an excellent response from SGH sampling, a rock chip sample (Sample 16FR-08) of angular float located approximately one-kilometer ESE of the SGH survey area returned a geochemical analysis of 34.1 g/t gold (0.995 opt). This sample contains mariposite (chromium mica), muscovite, hematite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite (see photo 1). The source of the SGH anomalies and gold-bearing rock sample are not known at this time, but further geochemical and exploration drilling is planned for this new zone on the eastern portion of the Property.



Photo 1. Rock chip sample 16FR-08 which assayed 34 g/t gold

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37902/PR-10-12-2016PRcom.004.png



About Fran Gold Property

The Fran property encompasses 10,200 hectares across 15 mineral tenures within the Omineca mining division of central British Columbia. A total of 87 historic diamond drill holes spanning more than 15,000 meters have been completed to date within the Bullion Alley zone, where three parallel gold-bearing trending Quartz veins are traced for several hundred meters. Fran is located within the Quesnellia Terrane of the Canadian Cordillera and is underlain by the Takla Group of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks that are intruded by dykes and small stocks of monzonite, monzodiorite, diorite and more.



* The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.



Qualified Person

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of Andris Kikauka, P. Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument (N.I.) 43-101 Standards.



About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals (CSE: XMG) is a diversified Canadian mining company engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral deposits in western Canada. For further information, please visit the Companys website at www.mgxminerals.com.



Contact Information

Jared LazersonChief Executive OfficerTelephone: 604.681.7735Email: jared(at)mgxminerals.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.







MGX is involved in the acquisition and exploration of industrial mineral properties in Western Canada. MGX has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Driftwood Creek Magnesite Property located in the Golden mining district in southeast British Columbia. In addition to Driftwood Creek, MGX holds a portfolio of magnesite exploration properties in British Columbia. MGX’s wholly owned subsidiary, Manto Gold Corp., is engaged in gold exploration and holds a right to acquire a 100% interest in the 10,000 ha. Fran Gold Property, located 20km southwest of Mount Milligan in central British Columbia.





