Balabit and Lieberman Software Announce Joint Sales & Marketing Initiative to Deliver Best-of-Breed Privileged Access Management

Long-Term Technology Integration Now Available as 'One-Stop-Shop' From Joint Partners

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Balabit and Lieberman Software Corporation have announced a strategic global sales and marketing alliance, where Balabit and its respective partner network will proactively sell a comprehensive Privileged Access Management Platform comprising an out-of-the-box integration between Balabit's Shell Control Box Privileged Activity Monitoring (PAM) solution and Lieberman Software's Privileged Identity Management (PIM) solution, Enterprise Random Password Manager (ERPM). Balabit also offers global support services for the joint solution.

The joint Balabit/Lieberman solution addresses the needs of enterprise organizations who are faced with meeting regulatory compliance, enforcing company policies including control of access to sensitive data, managing IT administration and outsourced vendors, and enabling forensic investigations.

"The Privilege Management market is changing. While providing traditional functions such as password vaults still is important, the focus is shifting towards session monitoring and analytics. Balabit and Lieberman can serve both the emerging and the traditional requirements around Privilege Management," - said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst, KuppingerCole.

"Shell Control Box and ERPM are market leading products in the PAM and PIM markets respectively, but it's often the case that customers are looking for comprehensive solutions that include password management, privileged access control and session monitoring. By joining forces, Balabit and Lieberman are giving customers established, best-of-breed solution across the full range of Privileged Access Management applications, but sold and supported by a single vendor and fully integrated out-of-the-box." - said Zoltán Györk?, co-founder and CEO at Balabit.

"The integration of the Lieberman Software and Balabit offerings means that customers will no longer need to settle for the technological sacrifices made by the 'all-in-one' solution providers," said Jack Jaffe, Senior Vice President of Sales for Lieberman Software. "These sacrifices represent real security gaps that could be exploited by an intruder. Customers of the combined solution will now have both an added layer of security behind the firewall as well as the auditable governance to meet a variety of governmental and standards body regulations. We are very impressed with the professionalism and passion for customer satisfaction shown by the Balabit field and support organizations. We are very excited to have their representation."

"As a major financial provider with a complex IT infrastructure, we have to comply with local regulations and international IT security requirements such as the PCI DSS and COBIT. To comply with these strict requirements, activities of system administrators and third-party contractors accessing the bank's IT systems should be controlled, monitored and reviewed. To achieve this we purchased the Balabit's Shell Control Box and integrated with the Lieberman's Enterprise Random Password Manager. The joint solution works smoothly without disrupting the user work-flow helping us to track privileged access and secure privileged passwords as they are stored in a secure vault and changed after every checkout." - Mr. Murat Cihan, Information Security Manager, Albaraka Turk.

Secure management of credentials on servers, workstations, databases and applications, on premises or in the cloud

Control and monitor remote access of high-risk users and contractors

Record and audit every actions of privileged users in IT systems,

Protection of password confidentiality

Faster incident investigation and response

Compliance with local and international IT security regulations

The is a full suite of security applications that include privileged identity management, access control, and session recording. It offers continuous automation by securely managing privileged identities from discovery, remediate, through delegate and control until audit processes. As a turnkey solution it offers faster deployment, providing protection in weeks, not months, for quicker and higher return on investment (ROI). Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) also can be lowered by competitive package price, easier operation and support services by a single partner.

For more information, please visit

Lieberman Software blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access -- both on-premises and in the cloud -- Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats.

For more information, visit

Balabit -- founded in Budapest, Hungary -- is a leading provider of contextual security technologies with the mission of preventing data breaches without constraining business. Balabit operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with its network of reseller partners. Balabit's Contextual Security Intelligence platform protects organizations in real-time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include reliable system and application Log Management with context enriched data ingestion, Privileged User Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics. Together they can identify unusual user activities and provide deep visibility into potential threats. Working in conjunction with existing control-based strategies, Balabit enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improve security without adding additional barriers to business practices. Founded in 2000, Balabit has a proven track record, with 23 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide.

For more information, please visit

