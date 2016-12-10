World Finance Announces Winners of 2016 Real Estate Awards

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- In a world of negative interest rates and volatile financial markets, investors are looking for assets that can provide certain returns. At present, there is no better source of consistent growth than real estate assets, which have seen a recent surge in popularity as more high-risk ventures fall out of favour. This year's World Finance Real Estate Awards recognise those setting the bar in this expanding market.

Throughout 2016, real estate has been one of the world's most consistently performing assets. Across both emerging and mature markets, the sector has remained strong and provided plenty of opportunities to investors keen to operate in the space, and developers excited to work on inventive projects.

Of particular note is the commercial real estate market, which has seen strong demand and substantial price rises over the last year. This growing interest has prompted creative developments, while low interest rates in many regions have made financing these endeavours far easier.

The 2016 World Finance Real Estate Awards pay respect to the most impressive names in the world of international property development. From the world's best retail developers to the 'Property of Year' award, this year's winners are leaders within the industry. All have achieved impressive results, in addition to stimulating local economies with their ambitious undertakings.

World Finance's panel of experts has identified leading companies from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, North America and Africa for this year's accolades. To see the full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available both in print and online now.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of the most prominent and senior decision-makers around the world, as well as comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site distribution.

