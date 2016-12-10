Tangelo Games Shortlisted in Three Categories at the EGR Operator Awards 2016

Tangelo Has Been Nominated in the Categories of Affiliate Programme, Social Operator and Slots Operator

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GEL), a leading developer and operator of social casino games, has been included as best 'Social Slots Operator', 'Affiliate Programme' and 'Slots Operator' in the shortlist of nominees of the EGR Operator Awards 2016, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the online gaming industry.

Formerly Imperus Technologies Corp., Tangelo was formed through the acquisition of both Diwip Ltd. and Akamon Entertainment Millennium. In Q2 2016, the Company moved decisively to integrate the two businesses into one unit to better reflect the consolidation of its operations and management structure.

Vicenc Marti, Tangelo's President, states: "It's an honor to be nominated for these awards. The nominations reflect the positive synergies resulting from the union of the Mundijuegos and Best Casino franchises. Our wide portfolio of games is driving social slots innovation through their engaging social features. Through our innovative affiliation model, the Company has grown alongside the broader social casino industry, furthering our leadership in our key markets of Southern Europe and Latin America."

James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Tangelo, believes that. "The nominations are the result of the efforts and successful teamwork of our Barcelona and Tel Aviv groups. Our results, as well as the growth of our community to more than 55 million cumulative users, speak to Tangelo's continued growth."

Winners of the EGR Operator Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held on Monday November 28th at the artillery Garden at the Hac in London. This event is attending by more than 600 industry professionals.

About Tangelo Games

Tangelo Games Corp., the parent company of Diwip and Akamon, formerly known as Imperus Technologies Corp., is a developer of social and mobile gaming for PC, Mac, iOS and Android platforms. Diwip and Akamon design, develop and distribute their top ranked social casino-themed games within online social networks (such as Facebook) and mobile platforms (such as Android and iPhone). All of the Diwip and Akamon games are free to play and generate revenue primarily through the in-game sale of virtual coins.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this press release, such forward-looking information may use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the nomination at the EGR operator awards. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future events and the operating performance of the Company, and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory requirements, general economic, market or business conditions and future developments in the sectors of the economy in which the business of Tangelo operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please see the Company's short form prospectus dated March 27, 2015, the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 11, 2015 and other documents available on , for a more detailed description of the risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

