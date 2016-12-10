REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Lebouthillier to Announce Support for College Research in Gaspe Region

(firmenpresse) - GASPE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will highlight support for two research projects at a local cegep.

Minister Lebouthillier will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Contacts:

Veronique Perron

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





