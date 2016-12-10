Red Pine Discovers New Gold Bearing Shear Zone

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") has received the results from trench samples and additional results from grab samples as part of its on-going trench and surface mapping program at the Wawa Gold Project.

Highlights from the trench sampling program include so far:

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine states "The discovery of the gold-bearing Surluga Road Shear Zone next to the main access road of the property demonstrates that much remains to be found in the immediate vicinity of the greater than 1 Moz inferred gold resource(1). The significance of the discovery of another parallel shear zone cannot be underestimated with respect to the number of ounces of gold within the vicinity of the existing resource. This also add credence to our hypothesis that the footwall of the Surluga Deposit is richer in gold than previously anticipated."

Channel Sampling of Surluga Road Shear Zone and New Insights on Grab Samples

The Surluga Road Shear Zone is located 50 metres west of the Jubilee Shear Zone and 135 metres east of the Hornblende Shear Zone (Figures 1 and 2). To the South it merges with the Jubilee Shear Zone whereas it remains open to the North. The Surluga Road Shear Zone was exposed as part of the on-going trenching program on the Wawa Gold property.

In the part of the trench where channel samples were collected (Table 1), the bottom of the shear zone remains unexposed. This structure has been exposed east of this point for more than 90 metres. From base to top, the structure consists of highly strained (shear) fabrics for approximately 11.8 metres, followed by 30-40 metres of altered weakly deformed diorites with quartz/tourmaline/chloritize tension veins, followed by another sequence of strongly sheared mafic rocks. The structural attributes (foliation, stretching lineation) and style of gold mineralization of the Surluga Road Shear Zone are comparable to those of the Jubilee Shear Zone (Surluga Deposit). Additional channel samples along the easterly continuation of the shear are pending.

The mapping of the Surluga Road Shear Zone following its discovery shows that the high-grade quartz tension vein (20.9 g/t gold), reported in the October 4th, 2016 news release, is located in the projected extension of the Surluga Road Shear Zone. Additional sampling in the area revealed additional gold-bearing quartz veins and shearing (grade of individual grab samples between trace and 12.4 g/t gold), all located in the projected extension of the Surluga Road Shear Zone (Table 2).

Table 1 - Channel samples from the Surluga Road Shear Zone

Table 2 - Grab samples(ii) in the southern projection of the Surluga Road Shear Zone

Upcoming drill program on the Wawa Gold property

Based on the results of the historic core sampling program and results from trench mapping, Red Pine is now actively selecting the targets for its upcoming drill program on the Wawa Gold property. The main objective of the drill program is to add gold mineralization and get additional structural information in the known gold-bearing structure of the Wawa Gold Corridor and the hangingwall of the Surluga deposit where little to no historic drilling exist. The targeted structures of the Wawa Gold Corridor will be the Hornblende, Jubilee, Surluga Road and William gold zones. In the hangingwall, the main targets will be the Minto A, Minto A North and Minto B structures. The company anticipates that more than one of these structures will be covered in a single drill hole, considering the stacking relation between them.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Channel and grab samples are transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage at the Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario as required in the event that further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program for the channel samples, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 30% interest in the Wawa Gold Project through an Assignment and Assumption Agreement with Citabar LLP and Augustine Ventures Inc. The Wawa Gold Project is now owned by Citabar/Red Pine/Augustine in the ratio of 40%, 30% and 30%, respectively. Under the terms of the JVA, Red Pine is the Operating Manager and continues to explore and advance the current gold resource on the property.

Red Pine has signed a Letter of Intent to consolidate ownership of the Wawa Gold Project.

For more information about the Company visit:

(1)NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement(i), Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)). The report is available on under Red Pine's profile.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Figure 1. Overview of the Surluga Road Shear Zone and location of Grab Samples:

Figure 2 - Plan Map and Cross-section showing stacking relationship between the Jubilee Shear Zone, the Surluga Road Shear Zone and the Hornblende Shear Zone:

Contacts:



Quentin Yarie

President & CEO

(416) 364-7024





Mia Boiridy

Investor Relations

(416) 364-7024





More information:

http://www.redpineexp.com



PressRelease by

Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 499982

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease