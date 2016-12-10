Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review for January-September 2016 on October 27, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on October 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Valmet's Interim Review for January 1 - September 30, 2016 will be published on

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The

stock exchange release and presentation material in Finnish and in English will

be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.



News conference for analysts, investors and media



Valmet will arrange a news conference in English for analysts, investors, and

media on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The news

conference will be held at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi, Keilasatama

5, 02150 Espoo, Finland. President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will

be presenting at the news conference.



Webcast



The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at

www.valmet.com/webcasts. The live webcast starts at 2:00 p.m. (EET). A recording

of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.



Conference call



It is also possible to take part in the news conference through a conference

call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five

minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 1:55 p.m. (EET), at

+44 2071 928000. The participants will be asked to provide the following

conference ID: 93428439.



During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in

English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to

interview the management in Finnish.



The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.







Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing &



Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033





VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal



Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



PressRelease by

Valmet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 499986

Character count: 3723

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease