Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review for January-September 2016 on October 27, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on October 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Valmet's Interim Review for January 1 - September 30, 2016 will be published on
Thursday, October 27, 2016 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The
stock exchange release and presentation material in Finnish and in English will
be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

News conference for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English for analysts, investors, and
media on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The news
conference will be held at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi, Keilasatama
5, 02150 Espoo, Finland. President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will
be presenting at the news conference.

Webcast

The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at
www.valmet.com/webcasts. The live webcast starts at 2:00 p.m. (EET). A recording
of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is also possible to take part in the news conference through a conference
call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five
minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 1:55 p.m. (EET), at
+44 2071 928000. The participants will be asked to provide the following
conference ID: 93428439.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in
English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to
interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.



Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing &


Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033


VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.valmet.com



