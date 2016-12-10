(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 OCTOBER 2016 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)
Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager
Pekka Rouhiainen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Manager as of
1 November, 2016. He joins Cargotec from Sanoma, where he has worked as Investor
Relations Manager.
"Pekka has versatile experience from investor relations and finance sector, and
I am delighted to get him to our team. Our target is to lift our investor
relations service to the next level," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice
President, Investor Relations.
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load
handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo
handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products
and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable
performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and
it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
