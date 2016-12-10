Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager

Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager



Pekka Rouhiainen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Manager as of

1 November, 2016. He joins Cargotec from Sanoma, where he has worked as Investor

Relations Manager.



"Pekka has versatile experience from investor relations and finance sector, and

I am delighted to get him to our team. Our target is to lift our investor

relations service to the next level," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice

President, Investor Relations.





For more information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Vice President, Investor relations

Tel +358 40 8262 172

hanna-maria.heikkinen(at)cargotec.com





Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load

handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo

handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products

and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable

performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and

it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



Pekka Rouhiainen:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2048431/765893.jpg







