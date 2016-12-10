(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
12 October 2016
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced Nokia NetAct Compact, an advanced
virtualized mobile network management system that meets the rising demand for
smaller radio and core networks coming from a diverse range of industries
outside of the telecommunications sector.
Nokia NetAct Compact is built upon the industry-leading Nokia NetAct solution,
the first major virtualized network management software for mobile networks.
Providing operators with a single, consolidated and comprehensive view of any
mobile network, Nokia NetAct delivers best-in-class tools for troubleshooting,
administration, software management and configuration management. It also
delivers advanced assurance capabilities as part of Nokia's comprehensive,
multi-domain Service Assurance program, which provides closed-loop automation to
drive greater network agility and optimization.
Delivering the core functionality that Nokia NetAct provides for large networks,
NetAct Compact is optimized to meet the operational and budget requirements of
smaller operators, as well as organizations in public sector markets. Key target
markets for NetAct Compact include: public safety networks (including TETRA
customers), enterprise and public sector networks (healthcare, oil and gas,
mining, railways, airports and universities), and smaller telecommunications
operators.
Peter Patomella, head of Network Management & Self Optimizing Networks at Nokia,
said: "There are a number of smaller operators and customers outside of the
traditional service provider market that up until now have not had access to a
robust network management system. NetAct Compact brings a powerful solution with
all the tools needed to help them improve network performance and enhance users'
experiences. It also allows them to manage complex networks without compromising
network and service quality, and without increasing operational costs."
A single management system based on industry standards, Nokia NetAct Compact is
designed for radio networks with up to 2,000 network elements, and core networks
with up to 500,000 subscribers. It provides a number of advanced applications
for system configuration and for monitoring and maximizing network performance,
including the NetAct Configurator, which provides robust configuration
management capabilities. NetAct Compact applications include:
* NetAct Configurator - Offers comprehensive functionality for sophisticated
configuration management with common processes and data storage in multi-
technology radio and core networks
* NetAct Monitor - Provides centralized end-to-end network monitoring on a
single screen for all technologies, from element management to operational
management
* NetAct Performance Manager - Helps operators improve service quality and
optimize network performance through real-time 24x7 performance management
and monitoring
Availability
Nokia NetAct Compact is available today. For more information, visit the NetAct
website.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com
