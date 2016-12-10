Nokia announces NetAct(TM) Compact: Delivers sophisticated virtualized network management capabilities to smaller mobile networks

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







* Provides robust network monitoring, configuration management, security and

reporting capabilities for smaller mobile, enterprise and public sector

networks: radio networks with up to 2,000 network elements, core networks

with up to 500,000 subscribers

* Combines core NetAct functionality for larger networks with software-only

delivery; optimized for smaller-scale mobile network operational and budget

requirements

* Launch shows Nokia's commitment to win new business in fields beyond its

traditional telecommunications provider customer base



12 October 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced Nokia NetAct Compact, an advanced

virtualized mobile network management system that meets the rising demand for

smaller radio and core networks coming from a diverse range of industries

outside of the telecommunications sector.







Nokia NetAct Compact is built upon the industry-leading Nokia NetAct solution,

the first major virtualized network management software for mobile networks.

Providing operators with a single, consolidated and comprehensive view of any

mobile network, Nokia NetAct delivers best-in-class tools for troubleshooting,

administration, software management and configuration management. It also

delivers advanced assurance capabilities as part of Nokia's comprehensive,

multi-domain Service Assurance program, which provides closed-loop automation to

drive greater network agility and optimization.







Delivering the core functionality that Nokia NetAct provides for large networks,

NetAct Compact is optimized to meet the operational and budget requirements of

smaller operators, as well as organizations in public sector markets. Key target

markets for NetAct Compact include: public safety networks (including TETRA

customers), enterprise and public sector networks (healthcare, oil and gas,



mining, railways, airports and universities), and smaller telecommunications

operators.







Peter Patomella, head of Network Management & Self Optimizing Networks at Nokia,

said: "There are a number of smaller operators and customers outside of the

traditional service provider market that up until now have not had access to a

robust network management system. NetAct Compact brings a powerful solution with

all the tools needed to help them improve network performance and enhance users'

experiences. It also allows them to manage complex networks without compromising

network and service quality, and without increasing operational costs."







A single management system based on industry standards, Nokia NetAct Compact is

designed for radio networks with up to 2,000 network elements, and core networks

with up to 500,000 subscribers. It provides a number of advanced applications

for system configuration and for monitoring and maximizing network performance,

including the NetAct Configurator, which provides robust configuration

management capabilities. NetAct Compact applications include:





* NetAct Configurator - Offers comprehensive functionality for sophisticated

configuration management with common processes and data storage in multi-

technology radio and core networks



* NetAct Monitor - Provides centralized end-to-end network monitoring on a

single screen for all technologies, from element management to operational

management



* NetAct Performance Manager - Helps operators improve service quality and

optimize network performance through real-time 24x7 performance management

and monitoring







Availability



Nokia NetAct Compact is available today. For more information, visit the NetAct

website.







Connect with Nokia:



* Subscribe to receive our product news alerts

* Website

* Blog

* Twitter

* YouTube

* LinkedIn

* Facebook



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com





Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 09:01

Language: English

News-ID 499990

Character count: 5449

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease