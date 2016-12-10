       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Intershop at D-Fokus B2B in Stockholm

(firmenpresse) -  13 October 2016, 7A Odenplan (Odengatan 65), Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden, 12 October 2016  Intershop and its partner, business and IT consulting company iStone, will have a joint presence at this years D-Fokus B2B, held on 13 October 2016 at 7A Odenplan in Stockholm, Sweden. Organizations planning to start up or grow their B2B commerce business will have an opportunity to meet Intershops experts at the event to discuss B2B challenges, and why a flexible and future-proof e-commerce platform is a key cornerstone of any B2B organizations growth strategy. In addition, Martin Engberg, Chief Digital Officer at Intershops client Mekonomen Group, will share insights into Mekonomens initiative to develop Europe's best B2B e-commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket.

Intershop has helped wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and high-tech companies build and deploy B2B e-commerce solutions for over 20 years. The latest release of the Intershop Commerce Suite, launched in July 2016, includes new and improved B2B functions to open up new markets for growth-oriented companies. As well as being able to more easily manage costs and offers, B2B buyers can now access all of the products they require without switching shopping systems. This new way of purchasing allows companies to more comfortably configure access to their products. With fully integrated order management features to ensure efficient end-to-end processes, the Intershop solution enables organizations of all sizes and industries to manage the digital transformation of their business processes.

D-Fokus B2B is a one-day conference that will explore how digitalization changes B2B business models and digital commerce. For more information, visit http://www.intershop.com/event-details/d-fokus-b2b.



http://www.realwire.com/releases/Intershop-at-D-Fokus-B2B-in-Stockholm



