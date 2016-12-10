VirtualArmor Hosts Industry Experts at Leading Cybersecurity Panels



VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2016 - VirtualArmor International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:VAI) is pleased to announce that the Company hosted two cybersecurity conferences in Seattle and Denver on September 29th and October 6th, 2016 to help commemorate cybersecurity month in the US. Speakers at the two events included the following companies: Netskope, InfoArmor, IBM Security, Deloitte, Anomali and Avecto.



"It's a real testament to VirtualArmor's reputation in the cybersecurity space to have participation from such respected and top tier panelists at two successful events," said Matthew Brennan, President of VirtualArmor. "Equally impressive were the companies that sent representatives to each event. We had a total of 59 companies between both events, including: Amazon, Nordstrom, Frontier Airlines, IHS and Western Union," said Matthew Brennan, President of VirtualArmor.



"It's important as a company to continue to emerge as a thought leader in cybersecurity, it's a real concern globally and has no signs of slowing down," continued Matthew Brennan. "We as a company have a responsibility to ensure that business leaders in all verticals are equipped with up to date information on current and emerging cyber trends so they can take appropriate actions in protecting vital data. Our organizations' existence is not only based on providing cybersecurity solutions, but to educate and provide outside the box thinking when it comes to this fast growing industry."



"A big topic of discussion was where the direction of the cyber market is heading and how companies need to position themselves to defend against it," said Tianyi Lu, Cybersecurity Strategist at VirtualArmor. "In particular the Managed Security Services business is realizing unprecedented growth, an area that VirtualArmor has over eleven years of experience in and is well positioned to capitalize on that growth."





About VirtualArmor

VirtualArmor is a cybersecurity company that delivers solutions to help enterprises build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks from cloud to core. As a managed security services provider, VirtualArmor's services run 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year through its primary security operations center ("SOC") located in Middlesbrough, U.K. and a secondary SOC located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Each member of VirtualArmor's team supports the three main facets of its business: managed services, professional services, and hardware sales, by handling the design, configuration and installation of advanced network and cloud architecture solutions. VirtualArmor uses best-in-breed partnerships to provide solutions for customers that are affordable, highly reliable, scalable, and backed by thorough knowledge of the related technologies, products, and platforms. VirtualArmor has secured partnerships with established technology businesses specializing in network appliances, software, and systems and provides its services to the mid- to large- enterprise and service provider markets. VirtualArmor customers include a 13-location data center provider, a Fortune 100 oil and gas company, multiple service providers with presences throughout the United States, and household name enterprise organizations located primarily in the western United States. Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website, http://www.VirtualArmor.com.



This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmor. Although VirtualArmor believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmor cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmor disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



