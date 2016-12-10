Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. - Update: Tremmel Bank in Germany to Act as Market Maker, Advisor and Sponsor on Frankfurt Stock Market and its “Xetra” Trading Platform



(firmenpresse) -

Update - Tremmel Bank in Germany to Act as Market Maker, Advisor and Sponsor on Frankfurt Stock Market and its Xetra Trading Platform



Richmond, BC, Canada - October 11, 2016



Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (Mineral Hill or Company) has appointed Tremmel Wertpapierbank GmbH (Tremmel Bank) in Germany to act as market maker, advisor and sponsor to the Company on the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany and has paid the first six months of fees. There are no further fees to be paid until the private placement closes successfully.



The Company is also pleased to report that as a result of the Tremmel Banks sponsorship, the common shares of Mineral Hill are now also trading via Xetra, Germanys all-electronic trading system based in Frankfurt. Xetra accounts for more than 90% of all stock trades on the Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.



The Company seeks Safe Harbor



For further information, please contact:

Dieter Peter

President & CEO Phone: (604) 278-1135



Trading Symbols:

TSX Venture Exchange: MHI

Frankfurt Xetra: N8Z1/WKN: AODLHP

OTC Market (US): MHIFF





Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

-Mayfield Business Centre-

#1140-13700 Mayfield Place,

Richmond, BC, V6V 2E4

Canada



Ph: 604-278-1135

Fx: 604-278-1139

Email: info(at)mineralhill.com

www.mineralhill.com





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







PressRelease by

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 10/12/2016 - 10:36

Language: English

News-ID 499994

Character count: 1736

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease