Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. - Update: Tremmel Bank in Germany to Act as Market Maker, Advisor and Sponsor on Frankfurt Stock Market and its “Xetra” Trading Platform

Update - Tremmel Bank in Germany to Act as Market Maker, Advisor and Sponsor on Frankfurt Stock Market and its Xetra Trading Platform

Richmond, BC, Canada - October 11, 2016

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (Mineral Hill or Company) has appointed Tremmel Wertpapierbank GmbH (Tremmel Bank) in Germany to act as market maker, advisor and sponsor to the Company on the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany and has paid the first six months of fees. There are no further fees to be paid until the private placement closes successfully.

The Company is also pleased to report that as a result of the Tremmel Banks sponsorship, the common shares of Mineral Hill are now also trading via Xetra, Germanys all-electronic trading system based in Frankfurt. Xetra accounts for more than 90% of all stock trades on the Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

For further information, please contact:
Dieter Peter
President & CEO Phone: (604) 278-1135

Trading Symbols:
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI
Frankfurt Xetra: N8Z1/WKN: AODLHP
OTC Market (US): MHIFF


Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.
-Mayfield Business Centre-
#1140-13700 Mayfield Place,
Richmond, BC, V6V 2E4
Canada

Ph: 604-278-1135
Fx: 604-278-1139
Email: info(at)mineralhill.com
www.mineralhill.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




