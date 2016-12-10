New RF connector system for small cells to debut at Electronica 2016

(firmenpresse) - The NEX10 Miniature Low PIM RF coax connector system created in partnership by HUBER+SUHNER, RADIALL and ROSENBERGER.
HUBER+SUHNER, in partnership with RADIALL and ROSENBERGER, is developing a new RF connector system for small cell applications, which will make its debut at Electronica 2016.
As the telecommunications industry moves towards smaller equipment and small cell approach, the radios and antennas also become more compact demanding high-performing coaxial RF connectors in a small size. By joining the expertise of three leading RF connector manufacturers in the telecommunications industry, the target has been to develop a small coaxial connector system which will meet existing and future demands of small cell networks for 4G and upcoming 5G networks.
The highlights of the NEX10 connector system are its robustness, small size, PIM stability and flexibility of different coupling mechanisms, such as torque/screw and push-pull. The minimum flange height is 12.7mm. The NEX10 interfaces robust design eliminates any damage or operator errors during installation and is optimized for cable sizes of up to ¼ corrugated cables. The weather protection boot, which is part of the interface, makes it optimum for outdoor use under extreme weather conditions.
By combining the expertise of HUBER+SUHNER, RADIALL and ROSENBERGER, we are creating an interface which can meet challenges of low PIM and robustness in a small size for small cells and DAS applications, was a joint statement issued by the NEX10 consortium members. Electronica 2016 marks the first time that NEX10 will be demonstrated to the public before its scheduled 2017 launch and we are very much looking forward to showcasing this partnerships innovation.
Electronica exhibition visitors can see the NEX10 and learn more at HUBER+SUHNER Booth 562, November 8-11 at the Messe München trade-fair center in Munich.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/New-RF-connector-system-for-small-cells-to-debut-at-Electronica-2016
HUBER+SUHNER Team
Proactive PR
Tel: +44 1636 812 152
hubersuhner(at)proactivepr.com
Othmar Fuchs
HUBER+SUHNER
Tel: +41 71 353 4291
Othmar.fuchs(at)hubersuhner.com
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
