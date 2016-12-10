First Operator airBaltic Ramps Up for Bombardier CS300 Aircraft Entry-Into-Service

- First set of airBaltic pilots complete C Series aircraft initial type rating course - CS300 completes route-proving exercises on airBaltic's service network

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- European Regions Airline Association General Assembly - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that excellent progress is being made in preparation for the CS300 aircraft's entry-into-service (EIS) with launch operator Air Baltic Corporation AS ("airBaltic") later this year. In addition to the receipt of the CS300 aircraft Type Validation awarded by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) last week, the first set of six pilots from airBaltic have completed their C Series aircraft pilot initial type rating course, and route-proving exercises with the CS300 aircraft in Europe have been successfully conducted.

During the route-proving exercises, airBaltic's crew successfully simulated ground operations as part of the training program in preparation for EIS. Operating from the airline's base in Riga, Latvia, the route-proving flights were conducted with the second CS300 flight test vehicle (FTV) using typical airline flight routings and operational procedures. Destinations included Helsinki, Finland; Vilnius, Lithuania; Tallinn, Estonia; Stockholm, Sweden; Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

"Completion of the initial pilot training at the Bombardier Flight Training Centre in St-Laurent, Quebec is very exciting as we get closer to entry-into-service readiness," said Pauls Calitis, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, airBaltic. "The aircraft is very intuitive, control responsiveness is impressive and the integrated avionics systems make it a pleasure to fly."

"We are pleased with the successful completion of the route-proving program which provided a great opportunity for our ground crew to gain valuable hands-on experience in preparation for entry-into-service," said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer, airBaltic. "It was exciting to see the test aircraft flying from our home-base in Riga and we are looking forward to welcoming the first green-tailed airBaltic CS300 aircraft later this year."

"With the conclusion of the route-proving program in Europe, the training of the first batch of airBaltic pilots and the receipt of EASA's Type Validation for the CS300 aircraft last week, we are well on our way to a successful entry-into-service with our CS300 launch customer," said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "As airBaltic prepares to operate the CS300 aircraft all over Europe, it was thrilling to see the airliner's performance capabilities confirmed recently on some of the airline's current routes, as well at new potential destinations such as Abu Dhabi."

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a widebody feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as the same pilot type rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter

