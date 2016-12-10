The topic of the 25th Software-QS-Tag is : The participants submit proposals for the focus of the conference 2017

Moehrendorf, 12 October 2016  The Software-QS-Tag celebrates a special anniversary next year: In its almost 25 years of existence, it has established itself as the leading conference for software quality assurance and testing in Germany. The community can now make the first birthday present: their ideas for a fascinating and forward-looking guiding theme 2017. The online brainstorming starts in the conferences XING group today. All participants of this years event as well as of those of the years before are invited to submit their proposals.

(firmenpresse) - Which topic has the potential for mesmerizing and thrilling hundreds of attendees for two days next year? It will run like a golden thread through all technical lectures, tutorials and workshops  divided in the five parallel tracks Requirements & Architecture, Test Automation, Test Design, Test Management and Special Topics. For that reason, it should be possible to break the suggested guiding themes down into the separate tracks.

The pivotal element of the idea gathering is the group Software-QS-Tag at XING. Only registered participants of this years conference and former conferences have access to the community. Deadline for the submission of possible topics is 4th December 2016.

The communitys feedback on the posted ideas will be ascertained by an online poll. The ranking places as well as the programme committees professional assessment decide which topic will become the focus for 2017. At the beginning of 2017, the official conference theme will be proclaimed.

The participant who posts the winning theme will be invited as VIP to attend for free the conference on 19th and 20th October 2016. Lest there should be more persons who submit the winning theme during the action, the winner of the VIP ticket will be chosen at random.





imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 5,000 successful projects over a period of 20 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 250 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

