Global Self Storage to Present at the Dawson James Growth Stock Conference on October 20 and the MicroCap Conference on October 25

NEW YORK, NY -- Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates self storage facilities, has been invited to present at two investor conferences in October.

The is being held October 19-20 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. Global Self Storage CEO Mark C. Winmill is scheduled to present on , with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The is being held October 24-25 in Philadelphia at the Hotel Monaco. Mr. Winmill is scheduled to present on , with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

Management plans to discuss the company's operational developments and financial results, including the recent acquisitions of self storage facilities in and .

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self storage facilities in the United States. The company's self storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, nine self storage properties located in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio. For more information, go to or visit our self storage customer site at .

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and it believes there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Certain information contained herein has been supplied by third parties. While the company believes such sources are reliable, the company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such information and does not represent that such information is accurate or complete.

