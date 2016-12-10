MasterControl Partners With Jinfonet to Deliver Advanced Analytics and Dashboards

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- MasterControl, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) and quality and compliance consulting services, has partnered with Jinfonet Software to answer the call for advanced analytics and data visualization capabilities in quality management systems.

MasterControl will update its custom analytics technology with JReport, an embedded reporting and business intelligence (BI) tool from Jinfonet Software to empower MasterControl users with a broader set of advanced BI and analytical features.

"As our global customers have grown and become more sophisticated in how they use MasterControl, they have been asking for more powerful analytics and visualization," said Matt Lowe, executive vice president of MasterControl. "Our clients have been able to consume about 100 out-of-the-box reports within our current system. With JReport, they will be able to exponentially increase the power of their analytical capabilities and the MasterControl system will demonstrate ever-increasing levels of value to our clients."

When MasterControl first developed its own analytics tool several years ago, commercially available BI and analytics software was either much too complex and difficult to use, or too costly for most MasterControl customers. "JReport has changed the game for integrated analytics applications and now customers will be able to more easily and powerfully link all of the data and information associated with our Enterprise Quality Management Software with information from ERP, CRM and other enterprise systems," Lowe continued.

MasterControl will add JReport training to its curriculum of world-class educational offerings available to customers who want to take their analytics and BI capabilities to the next level. In addition, MasterControl will provide report customization services for their customers through their existing services teams. MasterControl expects to release the enhanced analytics in mid-2017.

"We are excited to provide the reporting and analytics capabilities of JReport to MasterControl users directly from their applications," said Dean Yao, director of marketing at Jinfonet. "EQMS represents a critical area of computing that can now provide deeper business insights through advanced data presentation."

MasterControl will continue to refine the analytics offerings with each release based on the capabilities of JReport to continue to add more advanced features and functionality as Jinfonet adds new functionality to JReport.

Jinfonet empowers companies to embed the most sophisticated reports and dashboards into web applications. Through the JReport analytics platform, developers and users gain advanced visualization capabilities with any data source. Every day, JReport delivers insights for hundreds of thousands of users at over 10,000 installations worldwide.

More information on and JReport is available at .

MasterControl produces software solutions that enable regulated companies to get their products to market faster, while reducing overall costs and increasing internal efficiency. MasterControl securely manages a company's critical information throughout the entire product lifecycle. MasterControl software is known for being easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. MasterControl solutions include quality management, document management, product lifecycle management, audit management, training management, document control, bill of materials, supplier management, submissions document management, and more. Supported by a comprehensive array of services based on industry best practices, MasterControl software provides our customers with a complete information management solution across the entire enterprise. For more information about MasterControl, visit , or call: 800-825-9117 (U.S.); +44 (0) 1256 325 949 (Europe); 81 (3) 5422 6665 (Japan); or +61 (3) 9717 9727 (Australia).

