VTS Named One of the Country's Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine

VTS Honored for Employees' High Level of Trust, Pride and Camaraderie at Work

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , the industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced the company was ranked No. 34 on the 2016 Best Medium Workplaces list, announced by consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune. VTS received this accolade by receiving high ratings on the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© survey, where employees indicated their levels of trust, pride and camaraderie at work.

Great Place to Work reviewed the survey results of more than 52,000 employees from hundreds of companies in the Best Small and Medium Workplaces ranking process. In the survey, employees assess the honesty and quality of communication by managers, the degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives, and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. Winning a spot on this list indicates that VTS has distinguished itself with the highest employee ratings compared to organizations of a similar size.

"Our employees are the heart of our business. Making the Best Medium Workplace list is a credit to our team's dedication to important values, like trust, camaraderie and pride," said Nick Romito, CEO, VTS. "Our headcount has doubled in the past year, and we've been so impressed by how new employees come on-board and commit to these values too. We're proud of the team and the big milestones we've accomplished by creating a great place to work."

"There's a generosity of spirit that infuses the Best Small and Medium workplaces -- one that has a measurable return," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work. "Whether it's funding employee 'passion projects' or giving surprise gifts to customers, the best workplaces give it away. And they get it back in the form of inspired people who innovate harder and generate higher revenue."

VTS was recognized at the Small & Medium Business Conference & Awards Gala in Austin on October 10-11, along with the 100 other companies that made the list.

VTS is the world's leading asset management and leasing platform built to provide real-time portfolio analytics to the top landlords and brokerage firms in the world. VTS allows agents and landlords to manage deal activity, identify trends and quantify portfolio performance from their desktop or mobile device. With 3 billion square feet under management, VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift towards real-time data and is quickly becoming the market standard. For more information, visit .

Published together with our partner, Fortune, the Best Small & Medium Workplaces rankings are based entirely upon feedback from more than 52,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified companies. Employees completed our anonymous Trust Index© survey, answering questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace, including, for example, their assessment of the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues.

Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for all -- not only do the majority of their employees experience the company as a great place to work, but this experience is consistent across the organization, regardless of gender, race/ethnicity, job role, or other personal characteristics. The companies with the highest employee ratings compared with organizations of the same complexity in size and scope were selected for the list. Companies with fewer than 100 employees compete for placement on the 50 Best Small Workplaces list, and companies between 100 and 999 employees compete for placement on the 100 Best Medium Workplaces list.

® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity and over a half dozen different industries.

