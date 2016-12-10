Microsoft Certifies Ramp AltitudeCDN for Microsoft Stream

First Content Delivery Network With Stream Certification

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Ramp AltitudeCDN has been recognized as the first content delivery network (eCDN) provider to be certified with Microsoft® Stream. Ramp AltitudeCDN for Microsoft Stream was highlighted at Microsoft's Primer annual conference, Ignite, in Atlanta GA.

Microsoft Stream is the new business video service that democratizes access to and discovery of video at work. Ramp AltitudeCDN for Microsoft Stream integrates with Stream to manage network distribution and ensure seamless delivery of video content, at any scale, across global WANs.

As businesses create and share more video, enterprise networks must be able to keep up, providing fast, high performance streaming and on-demand video. Ramp AltitudeCDN for Microsoft Stream optimizes video bandwidth use across overloaded enterprise networks without the need for costly upgrades or the installation of desktop client software throughout the enterprise.

Additionally, it is the only publicly referenced solution that does not depend on a peer-to-peer (P2P) architecture being deployed within the enterprise, where many organizations have implemented security policies and standards that preclude P2P solutions.

AltitudeCDN OmniCache is an innovative enterprise caching solution that supports virtually any video source, including Microsoft Stream, Azure Media Services, Brightcove, and Microsoft Office Video. OmniCache supports both live and on-demand video, for a single, cost-effective approach to enterprise video distribution.

Ramp is a partner provider for both Microsoft Azure and Stream. The certification comes on the heels of partner announcements with other industry-leading organizations such as Wowza, Panopto, and Sonic Foundry, which together demonstrate the broad recognition of Ramp AltitudeCDN as the best-of-breed, next generation solution for the enterprise video market.

Ramp is the leading provider of next-generation video management and delivery solutions designed to help organizations get the most value possible from video content. The full-featured video content management solution, , integrates videos into the native SharePoint environment, making it as easy to search and find as text-based content and viewable across multiple desktop and mobile devices. And our enterprise content delivery network , gives organizations a powerful and easy way to communicate with large, geographically diverse audiences through high-quality, stable transmissions without the need for proprietary infrastructures and custom video players. Many Global 2000 companies, including Fortune 500 leaders, benefit from Ramp's enterprise solutions. Ramp is headquartered in Boston, MA and can be reached at (857) 202-3500 or .





