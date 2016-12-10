Sumo Logic Appoints Steve Fitz as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Sales Executive From MapR and EMC Corporation Joins Sumo Logic to Further Accelerate Machine Data Analytics Leader's Next Phase of Growth

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced Steve Fitz as its chief revenue officer. Fitz is responsible for Sumo Logic's worldwide customer and field operations efforts, including all sales and business operations, as well as aspects of customer-facing activities including sales, channels, customer success and customer support. Fitz brings more than 25 years of experience working with a variety of transformative companies and markets to scale sales and go-to-market organizations for both later-stage startups and category leaders.

"Customers are increasingly looking for the next generation of analytics tools and services that provide continuous intelligence to build, run and secure their modern applications and accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO for Sumo Logic. "I'm thrilled to welcome Steve to the team and believe he will play a crucial role as we continue to scale Sumo Logic and solidify our position as the SaaS machine analytics platform leader of the cloud era."

Prior to joining Sumo Logic, Fitz was senior vice president of worldwide field operations at MapR, focused on expanding its global go-to-market team and partners to leverage the adoption of Apache Hadoop, while growing revenue substantially over four years. Before MapR, Fitz was the president & general manager of Avaya's U.S. operations, where he led his team of more than 1,300 during the go-to-market transformation in Avaya's private equity turnaround. Fitz also held executive positions at Isilon Systems, where he grew the business to over $100 million in revenue, as well as EMC Corporation for over 13 years where he helped develop, scale and lead multiple sales and go-to-market organizations of more than $1 billion domestically and globally.

"Cloud computing is creating extraordinary opportunities for companies to disrupt every sector of technology. With well over 1,000 customers and 100 petabytes of machine data analyzed daily, Sumo Logic has emerged as the clear SaaS leader in a category expected to grow exponentially as companies increasingly become more software centric," said Steve Fitz, chief revenue officer for Sumo Logic. "This early success, coupled with a strong and committed team of executives, investors and board members, is what made me want to join the team, and I look forward to building a best-in-class sales and customer success organization."

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating massive multitenant, highly distributed cloud systems, is the industry's first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. The platform unifies logs, metrics and events, transforming a variety of data types into real-time continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle enabling organizations to build, run and secure their modern applications.

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit .

