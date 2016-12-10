Lightower Expands All-Fiber Network 350+ Miles in North Carolina

Lightower Will Add 120 Miles to Its Existing Network in Raleigh, While Entering the Charlotte Market With 90 Miles Throughout the City

(firmenpresse) - BOXBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced a new network expansion in North Carolina, adding over 365 route miles of fiber throughout the state. Lightower will be adding over 120 miles of fiber to its existing network in Raleigh, while also entering the Charlotte market with more than 90 miles of fiber throughout the city. The two markets will have complete access to the entire Lightower Network, including 33,000+ route miles of fiber providing access to 22,000+ service locations across 17 states. The network build in both cities is scheduled for completion this month and services will be available immediately.

Lightower's North Carolina network build will serve thousands of organizations located in downtown Raleigh and Charlotte, including Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions, and governments. The expansion areas will be integrated into the rest of the Lightower Network with low latency, direct connections to key connectivity hubs in Ashburn, VA and Washington, D.C. Key interconnection locations in the two markets include 2100 Garner Station Boulevard in Raleigh, and 10105 David Taylor Drive and 125 N. Meyers Street in Charlotte.

"Lightower is fully committed to increasing the reach of the Lightower Network, which includes continuing to invest in markets where we see demand for our high performance networking solutions," explained , CEO of Lightower. "Lightower's expansion in Raleigh, and entrance into the Charlotte market, are perfect examples of our aggressive strategy to bring our unique, all-fiber offerings to the organizations that require them. Enterprise, hi-tech, government, education, health care -- North Carolina is rich with organizations that need big bandwidth solutions, so Lightower will continue to invest in these markets."

Lightower has an extremely dense network throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country. Lightower's combination of geographic coverage and local density enables a unique blend of end-to-end fiber connectivity options that others simply cannot match.

of all-fiber solutions is available to customers in North Carolina. Lightower's high-performance network services include:

Ethernet service from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps

Wavelength service from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps

Dedicated Internet access to 10 Gbps

Dark fiber

Managed private optical networks

Data center & cloud connectivity

Ultra-low latency solutions

Video transport solutions

Wireless backhaul and small cell solutions

Lightower has expanded rapidly over the past seven years throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northeast. Over those seven years, Lightower has successfully closed and integrated nine acquisitions to complement its strong organic growth. To learn more about Lightower Fiber Networks, please visit or call 1.888.LT.FIBER. Follow Lightower on and .

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 33,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 22,000 service locations including 275+ data centers and 7,000+ wireless towers and small cells. For more information, visit or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.

