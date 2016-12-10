Entrepreneur Media Announces Partnership With Dispensaries.com

The Collaboration Positions Entrepeneur.com to Become Prominent Resource on Business Leaders and Technology Innovators Impacting the Cannabis Industry

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , Inc., publisher of Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com, announced today its partnership with , a leading portal for all things cannabis, to become a prominent resource on the cannabis industry for entrepreneurs and business executives. This collaboration enables Entrepeneur.com to be a leading authority on content in the cannabis sector, covering the latest technology innovations and profiling companies excelling within the space.

As entrepreneurship within the cannabis market continues to grow, the partnership enables Entrepreneur.com to be at the forefront of educating entrepreneurs and the business community with the tools and insights to be part of the emerging industry. The content will empower the online publication to have the pulse of the cannabis industry, while raising the awareness of business ventures, which includes cultivators, edible creators, extractors and all the facets of the cannabis sector.

"As a trusted source for the entrepreneurial community, we want to further educate our readers on industries having an impact on the economy," said Ryan Shea, CEO of Entrepreneur Media. "We are pleased to partner with dispensaries.com and continue as a rich resource of content on up-and-coming businesses to better inform our audience with insights on the cannabis industry."

The dispensaries.com technology portal and mobile app is focused on engaging cannabis curious individuals with access to their marketplace of products and services distributed throughout the cannabis industry. By partnering with Entrepreneur.com, its platform provides a gateway of information to assist entrepreneurs and businesses with strategies to establish brand recognition through marketing initiatives, while driving technology and business advancements, to achieve company objectives.

"Entrepreneur Media is the ideal partner for us to increase exposure and opportunity for entrepreneurs entering the cannabis industry," says Vinay Jatwani, founder of dispensaries.com. "We are excited to provide our clients with powerful and knowledgeable content from Entrepreneur, which has a prestigious track record of aspiring businesses in a vast number of industries."

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through dynamic content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

Dispensaries.com is a digital portal for individuals seeking information related to the growing cannabis industry. Dispensaries.com provides information for cannabis curious individuals on products, services and businesses, as well as content related to the sector. The dispensaries.com marketplace is the home of information about products and service within the cannabis industry. The dispensaries.com platform is a solution to assist organizations with the tools to advance marketing efforts and assist companies to exceed business objectives.

