Versium and Microsoft Integrate Automated Predictive Targeting Into Microsoft Dynamics 365

Versium Predict Will Enable Dynamics 365 for Sales Users to Leverage Data Science and Programmatic Machine Learning to Prioritize Leads for Sales and Marketing and Create High-Value New Custom Audiences for Improved B2B and B2C Campaign Performance

(firmenpresse) - REDMOND, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , a leading predictive analytics company, today announced plans to collaborate with Microsoft on integration of Versium Predict, Versium's automated predictive analytics solution, into Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales.

The integration will allow Dynamics 365 for Sales users to quickly build customized predictive models that score and prioritize leads, enabling sales and marketing to know in advance which consumers and businesses are most likely to purchase their products or services. The integration will also generate new, highly targeted prospect lists from the predictive model to drive campaigns, including email, phone, direct mail and display audiences, with increased customer conversion.

Using the customer data already available in Dynamics 365 for Sales, Versium Predict first enriches each contact with thousands of new attributes from Versium's extensive LifeData® warehouse and then uses machine learning to build the models without requiring data scientists. This automated process allows sales and marketing to easily incorporate the power of predictive analytics into their everyday workflow to acquire, upsell and cross-sell customers.

"By automating the predictive analytics process and leveraging our LifeData®, Versium Predict removes the dependencies on data science professionals and turns Dynamics into the most intelligent CRM in the industry," said Chris Matty, founder and CEO of Versium. "We are very excited to be working with Microsoft and look forward to helping Dynamics customers exceed their sales and marketing goals."

Versium Predict is designed to be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, allowing businesses to:

Quickly build powerful predictive models through an automated, on demand interface

Prioritize leads with the highest propensity to purchase or engage

Create new highly targeted prospect lists and customized audiences to support email, direct mail and online display advertising campaigns

"Microsoft is committed to bringing innovation to the CRM market. Versium Predict is a premier solution that fully automates predictive lead scoring and prospect list generation leveraging vast volumes of both business and consumer data," said Jujhar Singh, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Dynamics CRM. "With this solution integrated into Dynamics 365 for Sales, our customers will be better positioned to target the most likely buyers of their products and services."

Video:

Versium delivers automated predictive analytics solutions, which provide actionable data intelligence faster, more accurately and at a fraction of the cost of hiring expensive data science teams or professional services organizations. Versium's solutions leverage the company's extensive LifeData® warehouse, which contains more than 1 trillion consumer and business data attributes. LifeData® contains both online and offline behavioral data including social-graphic details, real-time event-based data, purchase interests, financial information, activities & skills, demographics and more. These attributes are matched to an enterprise's internal data, and used in machine learning models to improve customer acquisition, retention and cross sell and upsell marketing activities.

