Aurora Solar Technologies Provides Update on Business, Board Appointment and Option Grants

(firmenpresse) - NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora") ("Company") (TSX VENTURE: ACU)(OTCBB: AACTF)(FRANKFURT: A82), a leader in inline measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry is continuing to progress on a number of significant multi-unit orders in Asia for its Decima in-line measurement and Veritas Visualization Software. "The technical decision-makers of producers of high efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells know that Aurora has the best available solution and, for these applications, we haven't lost a single technical evaluation to the competition," said Michael Heaven, Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "While we are subject to the speed at which our large, sophisticated customers implement decisions, we are progressing to the procurement phase and negotiating delivery schedules."

Aurora is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Kevin Dodds to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Dodds is a Chartered Professional Accountant who brings 25 years of experience in finance and operations within multifaceted businesses across diverse industries. Mr. Dodds is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Noram Engineering and Constructors, Ltd. and is a director and officer of its operating subsidiaries. He was previously with Export Development Canada, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates and Chemetics International. "I am pleased to join Aurora and to support its growth as it builds on the progress underway," said Mr. Dodds. "We are excited to have Mr. Dodds' experience and guidance at the board table as a proven finance executive with operations, project finance and international perspective," said Michael Heaven, Chairman of the Board.

In completing this appointment and other additions, the Company has issued 1,552,381 options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Aurora:

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. produces measurement and control solutions which allow solar cell producers to improve manufacturing yield, lower costs, decrease waste and attain higher margins. Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU." The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies." For more information, Aurora's website is located at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:



Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Michael Heaven, P.Eng., MBA

President & Chief Executive Officer

+1 (778) 241-5000





Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Nina Lafleur

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 679-9964





More information:

http://www.aurorasolartech.com/



PressRelease by

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 500026

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Stadt: NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease