(firmenpresse) - Klondex Provides Exploration Update at Hollister Reports Promising Intercepts at the Gloria Zone;



Vancouver, BC - October 11, 2016- Klondex Mines Ltd. (KDX:TSX; KLDX:NYSE MKT) (Klondexor the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,3159,Companies_und_Projects/?v=294628 ) is pleased to provide an update on recent and historic exploration results at its Hollister Mine in Nevada (see FIGURE 1 - http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/11/11G117642/Figure_1_Hollister_Exploration_PR-4726d77f4319adcd9ecf607cdfc413b4.pdf).



Gloria West Drilling Highlights: (see TABLE 1 below for complete results)

- GLOR15-034: 4.18 opt AuEq over 8.4 ft, or 143.3 g/t over 2.6 m

o Including 18.36 opt AuEq over 1.7 ft, or 629.6 g/t over 0.5 m



- GLOR14-001: 2.42 opt AuEq over 2.2 ft, or 83.1 g/t over 0.7 m



- GLOR14-001: 3.63 opt AuEq over 0.5 ft, or 124.3 g/t over 0.2 m



- GLOR15-006: 3.59 opt AuEq over 1.1 ft, or 123.0 g/t over 0.3 m



- GLOR15-010: 1.39 opt AuEq over 7.2 ft, or 47.8 g/t over 2.2 m

o Including 2.48 opt AuEq over 3.3 ft, or 85.2 g/t over 1.0 m



- GLOR15-011: 2.20 opt AuEq over 1.4 ft, or 75.6 g/t over 0.4 m



- GLOR15-020: 1.43 opt AuEq over 4.1 ft, or 48.9 g/t over 1.2 m

o Including 8.07 opt AuEq over 0.7 ft, or 276.7 g/t over 0.2 m



- GLOR15-025: 3.85 opt AuEq over 0.6 ft, or 132.0 g/t over 0.2 m



- GLOR15-026: 2.20 opt AuEq over 2.5 ft, or 75.32g/t over 0.8 m



- GLOR15-032: 3.74 opt AuEq over 1.7 ft, or 128.2 g/t over 0.5 m



A total of 36 underground holes totaling 17,998 ft. (5,486 m) were drilled in 2014 and 2015 by the prior owner and were not previously released. These holes encountered multiple veins and extended the Gloria vein system approximately 800 ft to the West and approximately 300 ft vertically. The Gloria vein system remains open up and down dip and along strike to the West. Klondex intends to infill drill the Gloria vein system in Q4 2016 to develop a Mineral Resource estimate and continue stepping out to the West (see FIGURE 2 - http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/11/11G117642/Figure_2_for_Hollister_Exploration_PR-00e441b8e5c48d68b5922460a0aad804.pdf).





Hatter Graben Historical Drilling Highlights:

- H8-264: 0.54 opt Au over 7.8 ft, or 18.6 g/t over 2.4 m (est. true width of 5.5 ft, or 1.7 m)



- H8-269: 1.77 opt Au over 2.1 ft, or 60.7 g/t over 0.6 m (est. true width of 1.5 ft, or 0.5 m)



- H8-274: 7.8 opt Au over 1.4 ft, or 268.0 g/t over 0.4 m (est. true width of 1.0 ft, or 0.3 m)



- H8-281: 1.4 opt Au over 2.3 ft, or 48.0 g/t over 0.7 m (est. true width of 1.3 ft, or 0.4 m)



- H8-285: 0.47 opt Au over 12.5 ft, or 16.0 g/t over 3.8 m (est. true width of 8.8 ft, or 2.7 m)



The historic drilling program was conducted in 2008. Three holes did not render any significant results. This surface exploration drill program discovered the Hatter Graben vein system, an east-west trending structural zone containing several sub-parallel high grade veins. Results of this program indicate the system is approximately 1,800 ft (~550 m) in strike and approximately 1,200 ft (365 m) vertical extent and open in all directions. Klondex intends to infill the widely spaced drill holes from surface to develop a Mineral Resource estimate.



Mr. Paul Huet, President and CEO commented, We are extremely excited to be reunited with this important asset. Several members of the Klondex team have significant experience with and knowledge of Hollister. We believe the Gloria and the Hatter Graben zones have significant exploration potential. Mr. Huet continued, We have successfully completed the consolidation of Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister, three high grade underground mines servicing one central mill at Midas, providing a unique opportunity to capture significant synergies among these operations. This has been a long-term vision and we are extremely proud of our team to be the company to finally accomplish this goal.



To the knowledge of Klondex, vein samples were analyzed by either metallic screen or standard fire assay procedures and QA/QC results were within acceptable limits. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex of Reno, Nevada, an ISO 17025 accredited independent laboratory. The historical data was verified by Klondex's technical team led by Brian Morris, Vice President of Exploration of Klondex and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").



About Klondex Mines Ltd. (www.klondexmines.com)

Klondex is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine (formerly the Rice Lake Mine) and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora (formerly known as Esmeralda) mine and ore milling facility, also located in Nevada, USA.



For More Information

John Seaberg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

O: 775-284-5757

M: 303-668-7991

jseaberg(at)klondexmines.com



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Morris (AIPG CPG-11786), a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to the exploration potential at the Hollister Mine, future exploration plans of Klondex and any synergies that may be captured by Klondex as a result of the consolidation of Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with underground operations; and the ability of Klondex to fund its substantial capital requirements and operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Companys business are more fully discussed in the Companys disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and United States available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Readers are urged to read these materials. Klondex assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.





TABLE 1: Gloria West Drill Program - Complete

Results



Hole ID Azi IncTD FromTo LengAu Ag AuEq G FroTo LengAu Ag AuEq G

l th Gra Grarade m th Grade Graderade

de de



(ft)(ft)(ft)(ft)(oz/(oz/(oz/st (m)(m)(m) (g/Ton(g/Ton(g/TonVein

st st ) ne ne ne

) ) ) ) )

GLOR14-001 357 -451244897.900.2.5 1.183.441.235 2732740.8 40.69 118.0942.33 Glor

5 0 7 .6 .3 ia



and 100610071.4 0.336.920.434 3063070.4 11.60 237.1914.89 Glor

.0 .4 8 .6 .1 ia



and 104610482.5 1.692.551.730 3183190.8 58.09 87.27 59.30 Glor

.0 .5 4 .8 .6 ia



and 105610615.0 0.240.720.256 3213231.5 8.42 24.77 8.76 Glor

.0 .0 6 .9 .4 ia



and 110211030.9 0.424.230.487 3363360.3 14.68 145.1116.70 Glor

.5 .4 8 .0 .3 ia



and 114811512.2 2.1618.32.422 3503500.7 74.32 629.5083.05 Glor

.8 .0 8 6 .2 .8 ia



and 115811612.5 0.965.551.042 3533530.8 33.08 190.1535.72 Glor

.5 .0 5 .1 .9 ia



and 118611870.5 3.3619.03.626 3613610.2 115.29651.52124.33Glor

.7 .2 3 0 .7 .9 ia





GLOR14-002 347 -451334968.969.1.8 0.631.300.656 2952950.5 21.86 44.40 22.48 Glor

0 8 8 .0 .6 ia



and 103110321.1 2.458.992.580 3143140.3 84.12 308.0088.39 Glor

.3 .4 6 .3 .7 ia



and 111011121.6 0.861.000.878 3383390.5 29.60 34.30 30.07 Glor

.9 .5 4 .6 .1 ia



and 118311862.6 0.521.390.544 3603610.8 17.98 47.72 18.64 Glor

.6 .2 5 .8 .6 ia



incl 118311840.7 1.473.331.517 3603610.2 50.39 114.0051.97 Glor

.6 .3 1 .8 .0 ia





GLOR15-003 22 39 413 293.294.1.3 0.8210.20.961 89.89.0.4 28.13 319.0032.55 Glor

2 5 0 0 4 8 ia





GLOR15-004 18 0 380 192.194.2.3 1.821.671.848 58.59.0.7 62.57 57.20 63.37 Glor

5 8 5 7 4 ia



and 261.263.1.6 0.151.300.175 79.80.0.5 5.39 44.40 6.01 Glor

5 1 7 7 2 ia



and 320.321.0.5 3.4313.23.622 97.97.0.2 117.92413.00123.65Glor

5 0 9 0 7 8 ia



and 357.358.1.1 0.1327.70.516 1081090.3 4.53 866.0016.54 Glor

2 3 2 0 .9 .2 ia





GLOR15-005 20 -24380 212.212.0.7 1.531.551.556 64.64.0.2 52.59 53.20 53.33 Glor

0 7 4 6 8 ia



and 289.290.0.5 0.110.220.116 88.88.0.2 3.86 7.60 3.97 Glor

7 2 3 3 5 ia



and 303.306.3.0 0.333.000.374 92.93.0.9 11.40 100.0012.78 Glor

0 0 2 4 3 ia





GLOR15-006 17 46 425 238.238.0.5 1.336.001.415 72.72.0.2 45.66 218.0048.68 Glor

2 7 2 6 8 ia



and 270.271.1.1 3.543.303.588 82.82.0.3 121.45109.00122.97Glor

0 1 2 3 6 ia



and 331.332.0.6 0.531.530.552 1011010.2 18.20 52.50 18.93 Glor

8 4 1 .1 .3 ia





GLOR15-007 18 34 401 182.184.2.4 0.640.620.654 55.56.0.7 22.13 21.30 22.43 Glor

5 9 5 6 4 ia



and 270.271.1.2 0.1520.30.434 82.82.0.4 5.25 695.0014.89 Glor

2 4 3 0 4 7 ia





GLOR15-008 21 15 379 247.247.0.5 0.129.200.251 75.75.0.2 4.20 316.008.58 Glor

2 7 3 3 5 ia



and 260.260.0.5 0.132.160.167 79.79.0.2 4.69 74.10 5.72 Glor

0 5 7 2 4 ia



and 324.325.0.5 0.208.900.323 98.99.0.2 6.87 304.0011.09 Glor

6 1 0 9 1 ia





GLOR15-009 18 -11430 146.147.0.7 0.670.570.679 44.44.0.2 23.00 19.40 23.27 Glor

7 4 1 7 9 ia



and 162.163.1.2 0.220.210.227 49.49.0.4 7.67 7.30 7.77 Glor

4 6 4 5 9 ia



and 272.275.3.3 0.240.950.254 82.83.1.0 8.24 32.64 8.69 Glor

0 3 0 9 9 ia



and 279.280.0.8 0.1712.80.347 85.85.0.2 5.84 440.0011.94 Glor

4 2 0 0 2 4 ia





GLOR15-010 19 40 426 147.154.7.2 1.315.411.394 44.47.2.2 45.22 184.9847.79 Glor

3 5 9 9 1 ia



incl 147.150.3.3 2.3410.32.484 44.45.1.0 80.23 355.0085.16 Glor

3 6 0 8 9 9 ia



and 272.276.3.8 0.5016.90.735 83.84.1.2 17.12 582.4225.20 Glor

8 6 0 6 1 3 ia





GLOR15-011 18 26 377 134.136.1.1 2.114.602.174 41.41.0.3 72.33 157.0074.50 Glor

9 0 0 1 5 ia



and 236.237.1.4 2.162.882.204 72.72.0.4 74.19 98.80 75.56 Glor

3 7 4 0 5 ia



and 243.244.0.7 0.110.330.118 74.74.0.2 3.88 11.40 4.04 Glor

7 4 3 3 5 ia



and 337.338.1.0 0.424.200.482 1021030.3 14.53 144.0016.53 Glor

0 0 4 .7 .0 ia





GLOR15-012 19 -21350 No No Significant

Significant Intercepts

Intercepts





GLOR15-013 355 4 328 93.995.01.1 0.490.580.503 28.29.0.3 16.97 19.90 17.25 Glor

5 6 0 ia



and 178.179.1.8 0.260.280.270 54.54.0.5 9.12 9.70 9.26 Glor

0 8 6 3 8 ia



and 241.243.1.3 1.082.061.112 73.74.0.4 37.13 70.50 38.11 Glor

7 0 3 7 1 ia





GLOR15-014 14 46 425 70.071.31.3 0.570.930.585 21.21.0.4 19.60 31.90 20.04 Glor

2 3 7 ia



and 242.245.3.5 0.692.620.731 73.74.1.1 23.82 89.74 25.06 Glor

1 6 5 8 9 ia



incl 244.245.1.1 1.383.701.435 74.74.0.3 47.46 127.0049.22 Glor

5 6 4 5 9 ia



and 305.305.0.6 1.124.551.189 93.93.0.2 38.60 156.0040.76 Glor

0 6 6 0 1 ia





GLOR15-015 12 27 381 54.555.51.0 0.620.720.630 16.16.0.3 21.26 24.60 21.61 Glor

0 6 9 ia



and 190.192.1.6 0.171.360.197 58.58.0.5 6.10 46.60 6.75 Glor

9 5 8 2 7 ia



and 257.262.4.8 0.343.830.403 78.80.1.5 11.99 131.2713.81 Glor

9 7 9 6 1 ia



and 269.273.4.0 0.523.780.579 82.83.1.2 18.06 129.6219.85 Glor

7 7 6 2 4 ia





GLOR15-016 11 -17325 83.985.11.2 0.230.660.247 25.25.0.4 8.17 22.70 8.48 Glor

8 6 9 ia



and 171.172.0.7 0.370.370.376 52.52.0.2 12.73 12.60 12.91 Glor

4 1 1 2 5 ia



and 225.226.1.5 1.090.981.109 68.69.0.5 37.53 33.70 38.00 Glor

3 8 5 7 1 ia



and 247.253.5.5 0.220.800.237 75.77.1.7 7.75 27.43 8.13 Glor

5 0 6 4 1 ia





GLOR15-017 191 3.6452 No No Significant

Significant Intercepts

Intercepts





GLOR15-018 12 40 415 174.175.0.9 0.461.130.483 53.53.0.3 16.00 38.80 16.54 Glor

7 6 7 2 5 ia



and 276.280.3.7 1.2028.41.602 84.85.1.1 41.41 976.0054.94 Glor

6 3 8 7 3 4 ia





GLOR15-019 12 21 350 157.158.0.5 0.391.120.408 48.48.0.2 13.47 38.30 14.00 Glor

8 3 3 1 2 ia



and 265.266.0.5 0.123.100.169 80.81.0.2 4.33 107.005.81 Glor

5 0 6 9 1 ia





GLOR15-020 11 -1 325 214.218.4.5 0.840.860.856 65.66.1.4 28.93 29.73 29.35 Glor

0 5 4 2 6 ia



incl 217.218.1.1 3.193.103.234 66.66.0.3 109.39107.00110.87Glor

4 5 1 3 6 ia



and 226.227.0.6 0.171.110.190 69.69.0.2 6.01 38.10 6.54 Glor

7 3 5 1 3 ia



and 229.233.4.1 1.401.281.425 69.71.1.2 48.24 44.09 48.86 Glor

0 1 7 8 0 ia



incl 232.233.0.7 7.985.908.069 70.71.0.2 273.84203.00276.65Glor

4 1 7 8 0 ia





GLOR15-021 11 -26350 No No Significant

Significant Intercepts

Intercepts





GLOR15-022 11 44 417 171.172.1.0 1.381.931.411 52.52.0.3 47.46 66.00 48.38 Glor

7 7 4 3 6 ia



and 271.272.1.1 0.1937.20.706 82.83.0.3 6.50 1277.024.21 Glor

7 8 0 0 8 1 0 ia





GLOR15-023 9 27 375 203.205.2.5 0.389.100.511 61.62.0.8 13.20 313.0017.54 Glor

1 6 5 9 7 ia



and 244.245.0.7 0.192.340.225 74.74.0.2 6.63 80.10 7.74 Glor

3 0 3 5 7 ia





GLOR15-024 10 2.51300187.190.3.1 0.702.000.732 57.57.0.9 24.12 68.63 25.08 Glor

0 1 4 0 9 ia



incl 187.188.1.0 1.572.811.612 57.57.0.3 53.93 96.40 55.26 Glor

0 0 3 0 3 ia





GLOR15-025 10 -14327 178.179.0.6 3.831.433.850 54.54.0.2 131.3248.90 132.00Glor

8 4 0 5 7 ia



and 189.190.0.7 0.151.910.186 57.57.0.2 5.45 65.60 6.36 Glor

3 0 9 7 9 ia



and 196.196.0.5 0.100.920.119 59.59.0.2 3.65 31.60 4.09 Glor

0 5 6 7 9 ia





GLOR15-026 350 19 450 182.184.2.5 2.115.602.197 55.56.0.8 72.66 192.0075.32 Glor

4 9 9 6 4 ia



and 249.249.0.5 1.397.001.493 75.76.0.2 47.86 241.0051.20 Glor

0 5 6 9 0 ia



and 397.397.0.6 0.367.300.465 1211210.2 12.47 250.0015.93 Glor

0 6 4 .0 .2 ia





GLOR15-027 190 5 452 No No Significant

Significant Intercepts

Intercepts





GLOR15-028 12 43 375 159.162.2.8 0.180.200.185 48.49.0.9 6.24 7.00 6.33 Glor

7 5 2 7 5 ia



and 204.207.2.7 0.5227.50.911 62.63.0.8 18.13 944.8931.24 Glor

3 0 9 4 3 1 ia



and 218.222.4.9 1.2960.12.130 66.67.1.5 44.42 2061.673.01 Glor

0 9 6 5 4 9 7 ia



incl 220.222.2.0 2.77147.4.813 67.67.0.6 95.06 5042.0164.97Glor

9 9 3 10 3 9 0 ia





GLOR15-029 11 -4 350 125.126.1.0 0.300.540.310 38.38.0.3 10.40 18.40 10.65 Glor

5 5 3 3 6 ia



and 163.166.2.8 0.131.180.150 49.50.0.9 4.58 40.40 5.14 Glor

5 3 4 8 7 ia





GLOR15-030 11 -30350 200.200.0.6 0.220.220.228 61.61.0.2 7.71 7.40 7.81 Glor

0 6 5 0 1 ia



and 211.213.1.7 0.122.020.150 64.65.0.5 4.17 69.10 5.13 Glor

5 2 2 5 0 ia





GLOR15-031 11 33 400 130.130.0.6 0.163.300.211 39.39.0.2 5.66 112.007.21 Glor

0 6 5 6 8 ia



and 134.136.2.4 0.125.200.199 40.41.0.7 4.35 177.006.80 Glor

0 4 7 8 6 ia



and 146.146.0.5 0.140.830.159 44.44.0.2 5.07 28.40 5.46 Glor

4 9 8 6 8 ia





GLOR15-032 12 11 850 109.113.4.4 0.370.330.380 33.34.1.3 12.89 11.44 13.05 Glor

1 5 6 3 6 ia



incl 109.110.1.4 1.050.761.065 33.33.0.4 36.13 26.10 36.49 Glor

1 5 4 3 7 ia



and 122.123.1.7 3.656.203.739 37.37.0.5 125.25213.00128.21Glor

0 7 3 2 7 ia





GLOR15-033 13 -18375 136.147.10.90.350.590.366 41.44.3.3 12.28 20.20 12.56 Glor

1 0 8 5 8 ia



incl 146.147.0.5 1.000.681.018 44.44.0.2 34.60 23.20 34.92 Glor

5 0 9 7 8 ia





GLOR15-034 13 -35375 200.208.8.4 4.096.244.180 61.63.2.6 140.35214.14143.31Glor

2 6 3 0 6 ia



incl 203.204.1.7 17.926.918.363 61.62.0.5 616.80923.00629.60Glor

0 7 90 0 9 4 ia





GLOR15-035 349 13 130199.4100.1.0 0.990.801.010 30.30.0.3 34.26 27.30 34.64 Glor

4 9 3 6 ia



and 108.117.9.0 0.693.050.739 32.35.2.7 23.88 104.7625.33 Glor

0 0 6 9 7 ia



incl 108.112.4.0 1.446.611.536 32.34.1.2 49.53 226.7052.67 Glor

0 0 5 9 1 ia





GLOR15-036 190 7 405 No No Significant

Significant Intercepts

Intercepts



*Calculated gold

equivalent ratio

72.12:1



*intercepts are not true

widths











Klondex konzentriert sich auf die Exploration, Entwicklung und Produktion auf seinen zwei qualitativ hochwertigen Gold- und Silberprojekten im bergbaufreundlichen Gerichtsbezirk von Nord-Zentral-Nevada.





