Virtual IMS on ETSI NFV architecture unveiled by Iskratel at SDN World Congress 2016

Hague, October 12, 2016  Iskratel, the leading European infocommunications vendor and solutions provider, will present a unique case study of Virtual IMS deployment at a major European Tier-1 operator at the SDN & OpenFlow World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands, October 10-14, 2016.

Iskratel will present the case study experience with deployment of Virtual IMS solution on its carrier-grade Cloud-Services Platform at a major Tier-1 operator. The main advantage of Iskratel's vIMS and Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) for multimedia-core networks is the platform's cross-vertical usability. Iskratel is the only ICT provider on the market today offering both high availability and geo-redundancy based on the ETSI NFV architecture.

This solution is being showcased at the Congress at Iskratel Stand No. 68. The demonstration presents different scenarios using cross-platform capabilities for applicability in various solutions, such as IoT application for energy in addition to telco network transformation.

Iskratel has many years of real-world experience solving existing challenges for telcos, said Iskratel's new development and strategy force Damijan Slapar, CTO. With Iskratels vIMS, customers get all the benefits of network consolidation and open standards, and at the same time smooth migration of existing services to the new architecture.

The demonstration at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress 2016  the biggest global event for SDN/NFV solutions  highlights Iskratel's innovative approach to rejuvenating business models within the ICT industry. With a track-record of 70 years, Iskratel has introduced new cross-vertical platforms and agile development to its portfolio organisation, in addition to its major deployments in mainstream solutions for telcos.

Slapar concludes: As an agile ICT provider with the strongest expertise on the European market, Iskratel is setting the future for infocommunications solutions on the global market.



