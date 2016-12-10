Virtual IMS on ETSI NFV architecture unveiled by Iskratel at SDN World Congress 2016

Hague, October 12, 2016 Iskratel, the leading European infocommunications vendor and solutions provider, will present a unique case study of Virtual IMS deployment at a major European Tier-1 operator at the SDN & OpenFlow World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands, October 10-14, 2016.
Iskratel will present the case study experience with deployment of Virtual IMS solution on its carrier-grade Cloud-Services Platform at a major Tier-1 operator. The main advantage of Iskratel's vIMS and Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) for multimedia-core networks is the platform's cross-vertical usability. Iskratel is the only ICT provider on the market today offering both high availability and geo-redundancy based on the ETSI NFV architecture.
This solution is being showcased at the Congress at Iskratel Stand No. 68. The demonstration presents different scenarios using cross-platform capabilities for applicability in various solutions, such as IoT application for energy in addition to telco network transformation.
Iskratel has many years of real-world experience solving existing challenges for telcos, said Iskratel's new development and strategy force Damijan Slapar, CTO. With Iskratels vIMS, customers get all the benefits of network consolidation and open standards, and at the same time smooth migration of existing services to the new architecture.
The demonstration at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress 2016 the biggest global event for SDN/NFV solutions highlights Iskratel's innovative approach to rejuvenating business models within the ICT industry. With a track-record of 70 years, Iskratel has introduced new cross-vertical platforms and agile development to its portfolio organisation, in addition to its major deployments in mainstream solutions for telcos.
Slapar concludes: As an agile ICT provider with the strongest expertise on the European market, Iskratel is setting the future for infocommunications solutions on the global market.
