Posiflex Showcases the Latest Range of POS Technologies at GITEX 2016

London  12 October 2016  Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and manufacture of POS solutions and peripherals, is set to showcase its latest POS technology achievements, including several new product updates, at GITEX 2016 - the largest ICT event in the Middle East region.

Posiflex's lineup at GITEX 2016

(firmenpresse) - London  12 October 2016  Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and manufacture of POS solutions and peripherals, is set to showcase its latest POS technology achievements, including several new product updates, at GITEX 2016 - the largest ICT event in the Middle East region.



Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex Technology, Inc. says, Posiflex is a pioneer in developing innovative POS solutions that enable businesses to compete successfully and deliver improved customer satisfaction in todays technology-driven world. Our participation in GITEX reflects our continued commitment to drive the POS market forward and set new standards in POS hardware solutions.



MT Series: Hybrid Mobile POS Redefines Mobility

Posiflex has launched the newest member of its MT family, the MT-4308W. Designed for business mobility, the new tablet features an 8 Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen that provides a higher level of durability for commercial applications. Built with Intels new Cherry Trail processor, the tablet, running on Windows Embedded 10 IoT, delivers enhanced performance and impressive productivity for store operation.



The multi-award winning MT Series addresses a new wave of mobile POS adoption  a hybrid POS terminal that can bolster mobile POS capabilities, whilst having the ability to convert to a full-fledged stationary POS when necessary.



HS Series: Ultimate space-saving All-in-one POS

The latest HS-3500 Series delivers fanless design, 10", 12 or 14 true-flat touch display and, in its front, an integrated detachable 3" thermal receipt printer and optional built-in 2D barcode scanner. Its detachable modularised printer design allows quick access to the components, enabling fast and easy service and upgrades. Notably, it is the winner of the 2016 Red Dot Award for Product Design.



Ideal for quick service restaurants, convenience stores or any place where space is at a premium, the HS-3500 Series is a true all-in-one solution that can integrate the most widely used peripherals including MSR, fingerprint reader, RFID and more to support the daily POS operation.





KS Series:  Advanced Innovative Fanless POS Terminal

Posiflex will introduce the newly added KS-7415 Series to its line of fanless POS terminals at GITEX 2016. Designed to suit even the harshest environments, the KS-7415 Series features a patented aluminum housing that holds a 15 resistive or IR touch screen, with spill & dust resistance. In the event of a power failure, the KS-7415 Series has a built-in UPS function to ensure non-stop service. A full range of optional peripherals are offered, along with connectivity options to meet numerous applications.



AURA-7600: Sleek 3 POS Receipt Printer

Posiflexs AURA-7600 is a 3 thermal receipt printer with auto cutter. With its small footprint and purposefully designed square shape with a front-load mechanism, it can be easily hidden under the countertop or in any limited space. When the optional lighting attachment LD-2000 is added, the AURA-7600 shines brilliantly with up to 8,000 different colour combinations, and brings fun into the mundane printing operation.



Posiflexs best-selling XT Series foldable POS and HC Series infotainment terminal will be on the agenda as well. For more information on these solutions, please visit Hall 3 booth #D3-10.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Posiflex-Showcases-the-Latest-Range-of-POS-Technologies-at-GITEX-2016



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 15:02

Language: English

News-ID 500051

Character count: 3781

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/10/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease