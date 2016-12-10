A Typical Weeks Holiday in Greece for Adventure Seeking Families

Lemnos Island gives families the opportunity to try a number of watersports and other activities, as well as superb accommodation in a beautiful setting.

(firmenpresse) - Greece is an excellent destination for families seeking fun, adventure and plenty of sun. At Summit & Blue, we often recommend our thrilling and unique Watersports and Greek Glamping holiday, which gives your family great adventures, but also plenty of comfort. Situated on the stunning Lemnos Island is a wonderful watersports haven, with all kinds of terrific things to see and do during your stay.



This is what a typical week at Surf Club Keros looks like:



Day 1



Your summer holiday in Greece starts from the moment you land in Lemnos. Once you are checked in to Surf Club Keros, you will be taken to your fantastic luxury safari tent and you will immediately notice the unique atmosphere here. The luxury tents boast built in bathrooms, private verandas with hammocks, TVs and a Nespresso machine! Take your time getting settled here before making a short stroll down to the beach for some mesmerising views and relaxation.



Day 2



You will be raring to go after spending the night in your safari tent, so kickstart your holiday with a surf lesson. This is a great destination for beginners, intermediates and experts alike, so you can easily find your skill level and have a brilliant time riding the waves. After a well deserved lunch, hire a few mountain bikes and head out to fully explore the stunning island with many unspoilt beaches and deserted landscapes. In the evening, celebrate a fun-filled day with a delicious dinner at Mamas Kitchen.



Day 3



There is no better way to start days on Lemnos than watersports. Either build on your surf progress from the day before, or perhaps try your hand at kite surfing. Shallow water, a safe bay and sandy bottoms ensure that this is a safe place whether you are learning or looking to improve. Spend your afternoon lounging around on the beach or paddling in the water, before heading to one of the ambient chill out zones, which are great to unwind and socialise.





Day 4



After breakfast, give windsurfing a try! Keros Bay is the perfect place to do so, whether you are a beginner, intermediate or expert. A snorkelling trip is an excellent way to spend the afternoon and you are all sure to be amazed at the magical world found beneath the oceans surface. After a fun and rewarding day, unwind and recharge your batteries in the spa tent where there are a number of treatments available.



Day 5



More watersports in the morning, followed by a 4x4 ATV safari or bird watching trip in the afternoon (be sure to take a camera). In the evening, chill out on the beach before heading to Mamas Kitchen for dinner and an evening of entertainment.



Day 6



After your final watersports session, head out on a sea kayak excursion or fishing boat trip for a fun and memorable final day on Lemnos Island. Finish your summer holiday in Greece in style with an evening stroll along the beach and a family meal.



Day 7



Head for the airport with many happy memories, family pics, and stories to tell!



This is what a summer holiday in Greece can look like when you book with us, but this is just an example! To create your dream holiday which is packed full of adventure, give my team a call today to discuss ideas.



Author Plate



Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted itineraries for a summer holiday in Greece and other exciting summer and winter destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, the USA and Canada. With unique itineraries and exciting activities like biking, hiking, skiing, dog sledging, white water rafting and canoeing, we create holidays for those looking for an experience a little more off the beaten track.

PressRelease by

Summit & Blue

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 15:27

Language: English

News-ID 500077

Character count: 4093

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Summit & Blue



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/10/2016



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease