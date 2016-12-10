electronica 2016: 50 years knitter-switch

(PresseBox) - knitter-switch, one of Europe?s leading switch manufacturers, is once again exhibiting at electronica, the world?s leading trade fair for the electronics industry. electronica 2016 takes place at the Munich Trade Fair Centre from November 08 to 11 and knitter-switch can be seen at Booth 273 in Hall B5.

2016 is a special year for knitter-switch. For 50 years, knitter-switch has been at the forefront of electronic switching. 50 years of knitter-switch, that means 50 years of switches, 50 years of innovation, 50 years of customer focus, 50 years of quality, 50 years of customer service. Go on a journey through time with us at our booth.

knitter-switch always uses electronica to both introduce new products and meet its customers and this year?s show will be no different - with sales and support staff on hand to discuss the latest switch developments, specific applications and the new products included in the company?s 2016/17 product catalogue. Visitors to the knitter-switch booth will also be the first to get a copy of the new 2016/17 switch catalogue.

Key focus areas of the knitter-switch booth will include detector switches and capacitive switches:

Detector-switches are used for recognition of variation or manipulation of movable or removable parts. This can be caps, covers, or connections. For example they are used for printers to notice empty paper tray. Or they are responsible to recognize any manipulation at a smoke detector.

The detector switches of the series DT and DTS are available in various configurations: normally open or normally closed (NO or NC), horizontal or vertical, SMT or through hole technology. They comply with highest requirements: for operating temperature up to 85 C and up to 3.000.000 operations.

The capacitive switches from knitter-switch, series CTK, are an alternative to the popular anti-vandal pushbuttons: Their IK-rating (mechanical resistance of the visible parts) of IK10 is conform to highest requirement categories. And also the IP rating for dust and water is IP68. But they are smarter than the normal vandal resistant types: Because of integrated electronic they can be used with momentary and latching function and NO, NC or changeover contact. Ring illumination, legend etching or indicator light with 1 or 2 LEDs are possible.



Based on common measurements (threaded bushing M19x1) they can be used without any change for front panels which have been designed for vandal resistant switches. In addition to that they can be ordered in a 22 mm and a 16 mm version. Caused by the electronic inside the switches work in a voltage range from 5 to 30 VDC. There are two models of contact rating: 0,2 A and 1,5 A. With this it is even possible to switch high-power LED?lamps.

knitter-switch is one of Europe?s leading switch manufacturers. Since its foundation in 1966, knitter-switch has remained at the forefront of switch technology and now provides an unrivalled range of switching solutions from basic toggle types to membranes and tactile switches for today?s complex communications applications.

Company information / Profile:

