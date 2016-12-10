Making the Best Use of Camera Technology

Truck drivers can be forgiven for not being natural pros in using camera technology. Find out how training them well could help you make great savings.

(firmenpresse) - Some might say that the world has gone technology mad, but technology is having hugely positive effects on all kinds of industries. The logistics and haulage industries are no exception. The use of camera technology in particular has increased dramatically in recent years and has proved to be invaluable in helping business grow and develop.



Issues with this technology arise, however, when it is mismanaged and not used correctly. Many truck drivers have never had to use advanced technology like this before and if they are not taught how to use the system correctly, the investment in your business will be a waste. All forward-thinking company managers would be wise to invest in teaching their drivers to use the new technology.



Intelligent Telematics



Thankfully Intelligent Telematics are on the case and have collaborated with Sopp+Sopp as well as Collision Management Systems in order to put together a day full of seminars and events. These have been designed to offer truck drivers and other industry professionals an insight into using vehicle camera technology and consequently to support proactive claims management.



Whats Involved?



The next event is due to take place on 6th October at Sopp+Sopps Head Office in Peterborough. The day will be made up of four seminars in total as well as a peer-led discussion. There are some complementary tickets on offer to those in the haulage and logistics industry; access the website at the bottom of the article to find out how you can get your hands on some for you and your truck drivers.



During the day there will be lots of useful discussion provided on current claims trends, plus information on the benefits and the potential issues of the different camera technology on the market. There will also be a presentation on how the three hosting companies are devising ways to tackle fraud, third-party costs and liability disputes; all of which are rising dramatically in the industry and having a negative knock-on effect on all aspects of both small and larger businesses.





There is no disputing that haulage companies currently have to deal with rising insurance costs due to the increase in dishonest claims being made against them. Claims for whiplash injuries and other issues that have almost certainly been embroidered are causing insurance companies to put up their premiums. Camera technology helps to control these claim costs and the technology is definitely helping the claims process become more proactive.



The Aim of The Events



The key aim of the seminars is to offer advice and help truck drivers and other haulage professionals to see the benefit of this innovative technology. Hopefully it will encourage managers to help their drivers gain skills and confidence in using camera technology so that their businesses can run more efficiently. In turn the whole industry will be set to reap the benefits of lower insurance premiums.



To book a place on the next event visit the website.



