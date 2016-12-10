Discover the latest technology in wind energy and visit the WALiD stand at Offshore Energy16, 25th and 26th October, RAI Amsterdam, Holland

Wind Blade Using Cost?Effective Advanced Composite Lightweight Design / Find us at Stand 5.017

(PresseBox) - WALID will showcase the development of highly durable thermoplastic foams and composites. The production of lightweight rotor blades made from thermoplastic composites/materials for offshore wind turbines forms part of the results achieved in this four year project which has received funding from the European Union's Seventh Framework programme for research, technological development and demonstration.

This technology includes the introduction of thermoplastic composite materials and processing into wind blade applications. These materials will replace thermoset?based materials in the root, tip, spar cap and shear web and offer a number of advantages which include cost effectiveness and the production of lightweight and recyclable blades which are highly durable and able to withstand the challenging environmental offshore conditions.

To learn more about the developments achieved in the project come and visit our stand where experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss these developments. In addition, project material, including project packs, videos and demonstrators will be on display.

To learn more about WALiD visit the website at www.eu?walid.com, follow us on twitter(at)eu_walid or check out our LinkedIn group https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4986026/profile.





Date: 10/12/2016 - 15:01

