AutoGrid and sonnen Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Energy Storage

The Integration of AutoGrid Flex(TM) With sonnenBatterie Energy Storage Systems Enables Energy Project Developers to Fully Monetize the Flexible Capacity of Distributed Energy Resources, Maximizing Project ROI

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , the Energy Internet leader, and , the global leader in smart energy storage systems, have partnered to fully integrate AutoGrid's flexibility management application suite, , with sonnen's award-winning residential and commercial energy storage technology. Through this partnership, AutoGrid and sonnen will help energy project developers, utilities and other energy service providers better manage, optimize and aggregate sonnenBatterie systems and other distributed energy resources (DERs).

"sonnen's advanced battery storage systems are already accelerating the world's transition to a more distributed, renewable-friendly energy grid. By providing a platform that enables energy service providers to more easily aggregate these distributed storage systems, we will further accelerate this transformation," said Dr. Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid. "Our new partnership with sonnen will combine AutoGrid Flex software with sonnen's intelligent battery storage systems, delivering higher project ROI to energy project developers and utilities who are seeking to deploy and manage fleets of DERs."

The AutoGrid Flex application suite provides advanced forecasting, real-time controls and scalable architecture to manage large numbers of distributed sonnenBatterie systems in combination with other DERs. This fleet management is key to optimizing the utilization of battery storage capacity for both the local site and the regional grid network, and AutoGrid Flex is already integrated with multiple wholesale markets, including CAISO, PJM and ERCOT, and underpins several of the world's leading utility DER systems.

By combining the best-in-class technologies of sonnen's innovative battery systems and AutoGrid's fleet management software, energy project developers, utilities and other energy service providers can rapidly monetize storage projects across multiple flexibility value streams by:

Optimizing self-consumption in real time across multiple factors including peak demand charges and time-varying prices.

Participating in utility demand response and resource adequacy programs.

Creating a virtual power plant to participate in wholesale capacity, energy and ancillary services markets.

"By integrating our technologies in the U.S. market, sonnen and AutoGrid provide a solution that elegantly and intelligently manages DERs, including grid-connected sonnenBatterie systems, maximizing return-on-asset, reducing project delivery time and unlocking new revenue streams for utilities, energy project developers and energy managers," said Christoph Ostermann, CEO of sonnen GmbH. "In Germany we have seen the value the virtual power plant model provides in balancing energy supply and demand by aggregating our sonnenBatterie systems. By adding AutoGrid Flex's ability to optimize DER assets in support of grid services and wholesale energy programs for the U.S. market, our smart sonnenBatterie energy management systems will accelerate the adoption of a smarter, cleaner utility grid by reducing integration costs, improving ROI and increasing the use of DERs."

Designed to optimize all DER asset categories including distributed generation, battery storage, and demand response resources, AutoGrid Flex provides out-of-the-box support for all prevalent grid services and wholesale market programs spanning all customer segments -- residential, commercial and industrial -- through its three main applications:

AutoGrid DROMS, an enterprise-grade demand response management system.

AutoGrid DERMS, a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for providing targeted distribution-level grid-services.

AutoGrid VPP, a virtual power plant (VPP) solution for participation in wholesale markets.

At sonnen, we believe clean, affordable, and reliable energy for all is one of the greatest challenges of our time. With over 12,000 sonnenBatterie systems installed worldwide, sonnen, Inc. is a proven global leader in intelligent energy management solutions that provide greater energy control for residential and commercial customers through increased solar self-consumption, reduced peak energy usage and reliable backup power during outages -- contributing to a cleaner and more reliable energy future. sonnen has won several awards for its energy innovations and sonnenBatterie products, including MIT's Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies 2016, Cleantech Global 100 for 2015 and 2016, Greentech Media's 2016 Grid Edge Award for innovation, and Cleantech's 2015 Company of the Year Award in both Israel and Europe. Learn more at or follow us on Twitter at .

AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter Energy Internet. The company's suite of Energy Internet applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver cheap, clean and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid applications are all built on the AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform (EIP), with patented Predictive Controls technology that leverages petabytes of smart meter, sensor and third-party data, along with powerful data science and high-performance computing algorithms, to monitor, predict, optimize and control the operations of millions of assets connected across global energy networks.

The world's leading energy companies, including E.ON, Bonneville Power Administration, Florida Power & Light, Southern California Edison, Eneco, Portland General Electric, CPS Energy, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, NextEra Energy and CLEAResult, are using AutoGrid's software to improve their operations, integrate renewables and drive deeper engagement with their customers. AutoGrid has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards including Greentech Media's Grid Edge Award 2016, Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer 2016, World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2015, Red Herring Top 100 North America 2015, Cleantech Global 100 for 2015 and 2014, and Industrial Innovation Company of the Year 2014 by the Cleantech Group.

