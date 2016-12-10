Apparo Announces Mission Possible: Economic Opportunity Award

Grant Challenges Nonprofits to Use Technology to Help City's Most Vulnerable Residents

(firmenpresse) - CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- As Charlotte works to rebound from the recent community unrest, the critical role local nonprofit organizations will play in uniting the Queen City is undeniable.

recently announced its Mission Possible: Economic Opportunity Award, a timely grant that focuses on using technology to lift people out of poverty and provide economic opportunity for some of Charlotte's most vulnerable populations. This innovative award is made possible through a US$60,000 cash and pro-bono contribution from , a leading global professional services company.

"Charlotte is at a pivotal point and thanks to the support of Accenture, Apparo is able to help local nonprofits develop solutions," said Kim Lanphear, Executive Director of Apparo. "The Mission Possible Award gives local nonprofits the ability to better achieve their missions while increasing economic opportunity in Charlotte."

Nonprofits are at a unique intersection. While they are working to solve critical social and economic issues, many of their organizational models, budgets and staffing structures are struggling to keep up. With on the horizon later this month, the Mission Possible Award exemplifies the power of pro bono work through the donated consultation from Accenture.

"Out of 50 major US cities, Charlotte ranks last for the ability of a child born into poverty to escape poverty by middle age," said Eli Kahn, Community Programs & Civic Leadership Associate at . "This award aligns perfectly with the work Foundation For the Carolinas is doing with the as organizations will have critical roles to play in improving economic opportunity in Charlotte."

Apparo is the only local nonprofit dedicated to helping other nonprofits with their specific business or technology needs. Apparo's award-winning technology projects help some of the area's most vulnerable populations. Since 2003, Apparo has served more than 350 Charlotte nonprofits, delivering $7.4 million in technology solutions to empower the Charlotte nonprofit community. For more information about this grant opportunity, please visit or call 704.716.7767.

Apparo, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, connects nonprofits and corporations in the Charlotte, N.C area, delivering technology solutions that multiply nonprofit effectiveness. Considered the go-to provider of technology strategy, implementation, consulting and support services for nonprofits, to date Apparo has served more than 350 local nonprofits, providing them with $7.2 million worth of technology solutions. To learn more, visit .

