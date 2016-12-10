IGEL Names AEC Group a Platinum Partner

AEC Group, Inc. Elevated to Top Level of the New IGEL Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - PITTSBURGH, PA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and award-winning provider of technology solutions that focuses on delivering infrastructure, virtualization and communications solutions to its customers, today announced that it has been named a Platinum member of the new IGEL Partner Program by , a world leader in the delivery of powerful workspace management software IGEL OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions. The new distinction coincides with the release of IGEL's new Partner Program, which has been designed to help channel partners capitalize on the thin client and workspace management software market to create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably.

"We are pleased to recognize AEC Group as a Platinum member of the IGEL partner ecosystem," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "With an innovative approach to endpoint management, AEC Group is a trusted advisor for organizations that want to optimize their endpoint infrastructure. Together we will help customers reduce power, hardware and administrative costs while simplifying endpoint security and control."

"AEC Group is thrilled to have the opportunity to become one of IGEL's North American Platinum Partners, and we look forward to working with IGEL to continue to grow and expand our business," said Ken Rindt, Senior Vice President, Sales and Strategic Alliances, AEC Group, Inc. "IGEL has been a great partner for us, and we are pleased to be able to continue to address our customer's unique challenges with IGEL's powerful endpoint management software and thin client solutions."

The newly enhanced IGEL Partner Program gives program members exclusive access to the resources that drive both hardware and software business, create new opportunities, drive revenue growth and close deals faster. The new program's levels, Authorized and Platinum, require separate annual sales targets and staff certification requirements. Depending upon the partner's program commitment, program participants receive IGEL-delivered technical and sales enablement training, access to the IGEL Partner Portal for sales tools, joint marketing support, and direct access to customer care, inside sales and support for technical inquiries. Program members also receive demo equipment and deep discounts for NFR equipment and licenses as well as the ability to increase margins based on tier partner levels and participation in deal registration.

The new IGEL Partner Program is effective October 1, 2016. For more information on how to join, please visit: .

AEC Group is an award winning Technology Solutions Provider and an esteemed commercial and industrial electrical contracting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We are a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and are certified by the WBENC. 2017 will be a special year for AEC Group as we celebrate 25 years as a single source pathfinder capable of providing end-to-end solutions in a complex landscape. AEC Group relies on its proud history to build futures for the customer.

AEC Group is a Founding Member of the M7 Global Partners. We assist organizations ranging in size from the SMB market to the Fortune 100 by harmoniously matching their long-term business objectives with today's best-of-breed technology offerings by focusing on delivering infrastructure, virtualization and communication solutions. We are deeply committed to providing our customers the best in service and quality.

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL OS-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .

