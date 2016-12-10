Nokia and U.S. Cellular test 5G technologies for fixed wireless

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
* Companies used 28GHz spectrum and Nokia's commercially-available, 5G-ready
AirScale radio platform
* Initial testing focused on fixed wireless access to showcase ultra-high
speed, next-generation networks that meet the data-driven demands of U.S.
Cellular's customers
* Test underscores strength of Nokia's innovation in 5G technology and
commitment to playing a leading role in the realization of 5G in North
America
12 October 2016
Irving, TX and Chicago - Nokia and U.S. Cellular have collaborated to test 5G in
North America and demonstrate 5G fixed wireless in both indoor and outdoor
environments. As a result, the companies proved how a next-generation network
can provide faster speeds and lower latency for U.S. Cellular's customers.
The 5G testing used 28GHz spectrum through an experimental license from the FCC
and Nokia's commercially-available, 5G-ready AirScale radio platform to stream
six simultaneous 4K ultra high-definition videos. For the outdoor testing, which
was conducted at U.S. Cellular's technology center in Schaumburg, Ill., the team
set up a point-to-point, clear line of sight scenario between a base station and
user equipment. To test the impact of a real world environment, impairments such
as dry wall, windows and metal panels were introduced, and testing was repeated
by moving the base station and user equipment behind trees and foliage. The
indoor testing was done in U.S. Cellular's lab. In both environments, the tests
delivered speeds of 5Gbps and ultra-low latency under 2 milliseconds (ms) over
the 5G wireless link.
Nokia and U.S. Cellular plan further network testing and collaboration towards
the development of 5G standards.
Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for
U.S. Cellular, said: "We're excited with this successful 5G testing with Nokia
conducted at 28GHz and have seen very promising results, including 5Gbps speed,
ultra-low latency under 2 ms and multiple 4k video streams. We strive to provide
our customers in the mid-sized and rural markets we serve with the latest
technology that can enhance their lives or businesses. And we will continue to
deliver a fast, high-quality network that works whenever and wherever our
customers need it."
Ricky Corker, executive vice president and head of North America for Nokia,
said: "Nokia continues to accelerate its efforts to develop and test 5G in North
America, and we're pleased to expand our relationship with U.S. Cellular with
this newest 5G collaboration. Our tests show how 5G technology not only will
enhance U.S. Cellular's ongoing efforts to stay ahead of the needs of their
data-hungry customers and businesses, but also create opportunities for new
services requiring high bandwidth and low latency."
Resources
* Web Page: Nokia 5G - creating a new era of communications
* Web Page: AirScale BTS
* Web Page: AirScale Cloud RAN
Connect with Nokia
* Subscribe to receive our product news alerts
* Website
* Blog
* Twitter
* YouTube
* LinkedIn
* Facebook
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com
About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United
States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations
designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers
coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication
services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local
businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular
has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central
Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality
Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To
learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or
uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S.
Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and
YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
Media Enquiries
Nokia
Carol DeMatteo
External Communications, North America
Phone: +1 214 728 6197
Email: carol.dematteo(at)nokia.com
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
U.S. Cellular
Kellie Szabo
Director Media Relations
Phone: 773.216.5133
Email: kellie.szabo(at)uscellular.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://company.nokia.com
Date: 10/12/2016 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 500107
Character count: 6026
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NOKIA
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 23
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.873
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|251
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.