Nokia and U.S. Cellular test 5G technologies for fixed wireless

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release



* Companies used 28GHz spectrum and Nokia's commercially-available, 5G-ready

AirScale radio platform

* Initial testing focused on fixed wireless access to showcase ultra-high

speed, next-generation networks that meet the data-driven demands of U.S.

Cellular's customers

* Test underscores strength of Nokia's innovation in 5G technology and

commitment to playing a leading role in the realization of 5G in North

America



12 October 2016



Irving, TX and Chicago - Nokia and U.S. Cellular have collaborated to test 5G in

North America and demonstrate 5G fixed wireless in both indoor and outdoor

environments. As a result, the companies proved how a next-generation network

can provide faster speeds and lower latency for U.S. Cellular's customers.



The 5G testing used 28GHz spectrum through an experimental license from the FCC

and Nokia's commercially-available, 5G-ready AirScale radio platform to stream

six simultaneous 4K ultra high-definition videos. For the outdoor testing, which

was conducted at U.S. Cellular's technology center in Schaumburg, Ill., the team

set up a point-to-point, clear line of sight scenario between a base station and

user equipment. To test the impact of a real world environment, impairments such

as dry wall, windows and metal panels were introduced, and testing was repeated

by moving the base station and user equipment behind trees and foliage. The

indoor testing was done in U.S. Cellular's lab. In both environments, the tests

delivered speeds of 5Gbps and ultra-low latency under 2 milliseconds (ms) over

the 5G wireless link.



Nokia and U.S. Cellular plan further network testing and collaboration towards

the development of 5G standards.



Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for

U.S. Cellular, said: "We're excited with this successful 5G testing with Nokia



conducted at 28GHz and have seen very promising results, including 5Gbps speed,

ultra-low latency under 2 ms and multiple 4k video streams. We strive to provide

our customers in the mid-sized and rural markets we serve with the latest

technology that can enhance their lives or businesses. And we will continue to

deliver a fast, high-quality network that works whenever and wherever our

customers need it."



Ricky Corker, executive vice president and head of North America for Nokia,

said: "Nokia continues to accelerate its efforts to develop and test 5G in North

America, and we're pleased to expand our relationship with U.S. Cellular with

this newest 5G collaboration. Our tests show how 5G technology not only will

enhance U.S. Cellular's ongoing efforts to stay ahead of the needs of their

data-hungry customers and businesses, but also create opportunities for new

services requiring high bandwidth and low latency."





Resources



* Web Page: Nokia 5G - creating a new era of communications

* Web Page: AirScale BTS

* Web Page: AirScale Cloud RAN



Connect with Nokia



* Subscribe to receive our product news alerts

* Website

* Blog

* Twitter

* YouTube

* LinkedIn

* Facebook





About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com



About U.S. Cellular



U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United

States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations

designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers

coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication

services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local

businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular

has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central

Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality

Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To

learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or

uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S.

Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and

YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.





Media Enquiries



Nokia

Carol DeMatteo

External Communications, North America

Phone: +1 214 728 6197

Email: carol.dematteo(at)nokia.com



Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com



U.S. Cellular

Kellie Szabo

Director Media Relations

Phone: 773.216.5133

Email: kellie.szabo(at)uscellular.com











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 500107

Character count: 6026

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease