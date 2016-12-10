XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of EMA GMP Inspection

Manufacturing Operations Found to be in Compliance with GMP Guidelines



AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT),

developer of next-generation True Human(TM) therapeutic antibodies, today

announced a successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) inspection by the

European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA's Competent Authorities of France [The

French Agency for the Safety of Health Products], conducted the inspection in

connection with the Xilonix Marketing Authorization Application. XBiotech's

production operations were deemed to be in general compliance with the

principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practice as laid down in

Commission Directive 2003/94/EC. The findings allow the French Agency to

recommend to the EMA XBiotech's current facility for the commercial manufacture

of Xilonix.



XBiotech is pioneering a new manufacturing process using disposable bioreactor

technologies. These manufacturing technologies reduce capital costs and

operating complexity while improving flexibility of biological manufacturing

compared to existing clean-in-place technologies. XBiotech CEO, John Simard,

commented, "The confirmation of GMP compliance is an important step for our

manufacturing platform and commercialization capabilities."



The GMP inspection was performed as part of the evaluation of the Company's

Marketing Authorization Application for Xilonix for the treatment of advanced

colorectal cancer. The Company expects EMA decision on the Marketing Application

as early as the end of 2016.



About True Human(TM) Therapeutic Antibodies

Unlike previous generations of antibody therapies, XBiotech's True Human(TM)

antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural



immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across

multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to

harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety,

efficacy and tolerability.



About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to

pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic

antibodies based on its True Human(TM) proprietary technology. XBiotech

currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the

standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of

innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-

effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients

worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations

regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks

and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by

terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects,"

"plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"

"projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other

comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain

these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent

risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could

cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these

forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the

disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC

filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,

and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the

development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking

statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this

press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the

date of this press release.



Contact

Ashley Otero

aotero(at)xbiotech.com

512-386-2930













