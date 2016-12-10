       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sirios Wins Quebec Discovery of the Year Award

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Sirios (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce it has received the prestigious Discovery of the Year Award during the recent Xplor 2016 Convention hosted by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA).

This year, the QMEA chose to underline the importance of the gold mineralization discovered by Sirios on its Cheechoo property, a discovery which has brought new life to exploration activities in the Eleonore mine area in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

Dominique Doucet, President of Sirios, wishes to express his thanks to the QMEA, to Sirios' directors, shareholders and employees, as well as to all the enterprises who contributed to the project.

To view the photo of the SIRIOS team, please visit the following link:

Cheechoo Project

A 10 000 meters drilling campaign is currently underway on the Cheechoo property. Analysis results from 25 recently completed drill holes are pending and will be released on a timely basis. Two longitudinal sections presenting some of the latest results are now available at the following links:

I_2016-10-03.png

Jordi_2016-10-03.png

This press release was prepared by Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
SIRIOS Resources Inc.
Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.
(514) 510-7961
(514) 510-7964 (FAX)



More information:
http://sirios.com/en/



Firma: SIRIOS Resources Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


