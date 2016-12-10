Acquia Adds Powerful New User Experience and Personalization Capabilities

Acquia Lift Brings Together Content and User Profile Information in the Cloud to Create Contextual Experiences

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- , the digital experience company, today announced powerful new capabilities for . Acquia Lift now includes a simplified card-based, drag and drop user experience with the capability to access, unify and personalize content across Drupal and other digital platforms. Focused on ease of integration and customer on-boarding, Lift is Acquia's SaaS solution for creating personalized and contextual digital experiences and is designed for customers to take advantage of personalization faster than ever before.

Marketers can get started fast by collecting profile data and gaining insight into buyer segments. Lift's embedded syndication hub unifies content from across these platforms, transforming what was once a labor-intensive and duplicative effort. With the ability to target prospects and customers in real time, marketers are able to adapt to audience behavior, driving faster conversions and bottom-line results.

Personalization is the key to great customer experiences, but with content and user profiles stored in many systems, delivering relevant experiences proves difficult. Marketing tools have struggled to overcome these silos before today.

Forrester Research, Inc., reports, "In the scramble for customer attention and loyalty, only firms delivering the best customer experiences will win. For AD&D professionals, that means supporting all experiences relevant and personal -- tailored individually for each customer and in real-time. The payoff of using all the data to do so is significant: higher revenues." (1)

Acquia Lift solves these challenges for digital teams, bringing together content and user profile data from any source to personalize the customer journey in ways not previously possible. More than a headline swap or banner choice, Lift presents wholly targeted experiences based on broadly observed visitor behaviors as well as specific user preferences and interactions. Lift's real-time personalization starts with the very first engagement across any device or channel. The result is a more relevant experience for every user, where content and calls to action are better matched to their needs and expectations.

"Lift elevates personalization for every organization. Going well beyond the world of A/B testing and experimentation, Lift empowers digital teams to deliver holistically crafted experiences in real time. It's a game changing cloud solution that redefines and simplifies the user model while providing delivery at global scale," said Christopher Stone, chief products officer at Acquia.

Lift allows organizations to deliver personalized experiences in Drupal as well as in any other digital platform. This flexibility enables organizations to capitalize on their existing technology investments and build on what they have. Javascript tags and flexible APIs make Lift easy for the IT team to implement, while an intuitive interface puts the keys into marketers' hands to orchestrate their organization's personalization initiatives.

"Gaining insight about our readers is a core part of how we can create a great experience for all," said Ingo Ruebe, CTO of Burda Magazine Holding AG. "With Lift we're building better profiles of our customers and subscribers to deliver precisely the right content. We're also more broadly tracking and observing visitor behavior to improve the experience for everyone and create new business and revenue opportunities for our organization."

Acquia Lift features:

A new card-based, intuitive UI with drag-and-drop content targeting

Merging anonymous and known visitor profiles

Enterprise CMS integration and content syndication from any source

Turnkey integration with Drupal 7 and Drupal 8

Real-time, adaptive segmentation

Behavioral targeting and A/B testing

"People expect contextual experiences; that's why data collection and experience optimization are the first topics every new client we meet wants to address," said Dan Goldenbaum, director of technology at VML. "Lift makes it possible for organizations to build a strong foundation for delivering personal, meaningful experiences, and with these latest capabilities, that experience may be optimized across a far wider digital footprint in every organization."

1- "Digital Insights Will Power Great Digital Experiences," by Ted Schadler, Forrester Research, Inc. November 2015

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Cisco, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

